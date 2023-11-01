1 November 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy for the Feast of All Saints

Today, November 1, 2023, we celebrate the feast of All Saints. A very heartfelt Catholic celebration, with which all the Saints of the Church are remembered, who intercede with God for the faithful. A public holiday, red on the calendar, for which many businesses are closed and there is no work. This is why many people wonder whether shops and supermarkets are open or closed today. Many Italians also took the opportunity to take a holiday away from home, taking advantage of the long weekend, given that November 1st falls on a Wednesday.

It must be said that many shopping centers and shopping centers will remain open, precisely to satisfy customers who will take advantage of the holiday to go around and shop. The main outlets will also remain open, perhaps with reduced opening hours due to holidays. In any case, the advice we give you is always to check directly with your trusted point of sale whether they are open or closed on the feast of All Saints. This is the report regarding the outlets open today, 1 November 2023.