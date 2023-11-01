1 November 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy for the Feast of All Saints
Today, November 1, 2023, we celebrate the feast of All Saints. A very heartfelt Catholic celebration, with which all the Saints of the Church are remembered, who intercede with God for the faithful. A public holiday, red on the calendar, for which many businesses are closed and there is no work. This is why many people wonder whether shops and supermarkets are open or closed today. Many Italians also took the opportunity to take a holiday away from home, taking advantage of the long weekend, given that November 1st falls on a Wednesday.
It must be said that many shopping centers and shopping centers will remain open, precisely to satisfy customers who will take advantage of the holiday to go around and shop. The main outlets will also remain open, perhaps with reduced opening hours due to holidays. In any case, the advice we give you is always to check directly with your trusted point of sale whether they are open or closed on the feast of All Saints. This is the report regarding the outlets open today, 1 November 2023.
- Barberino Designer Outlet: open 10am-8pm
- Castel Guelfo The Style Outlets: open 10am-8.30pm
- Castel Romano Designer Outlet: open 10am-8pm
- Città Sant’Angelo Village: open 10am-9pm
- Fidenza Village: open 10am-8pm
- Franciacorta Village: open 10am-8pm
- La Corte del Sole / Sardinia Outlet: open 10am-9pm
- La Reggia Designer Outlet: open 10am-9pm
- Mantua Village: open 10am-8pm
- Mondovicino Outlet Village: open 10am-8pm
- Noventa Di Piave Designer Outlet: open 10am-8pm
- Palmanova Village: open 10am-8pm
- Puglia Village: open 10am-8pm
- Scalo Milano Outlet: open 10am-8pm
- Serravalle Designer Outlet: open 10am-8pm
- Sicilia Outlet Village: open 10am-9pm
- The Mall Florence: open 10am-7pm
- The Mall Sanremo: open 10am-7pm
- Turin Outlet Village: open 10am-8pm
- Valdichiana Village: open 10am-8pm
- Valmontone Outlet: information not available.
