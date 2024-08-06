A US Border Patrol patrol said a beachgoer found 25 packages containing 32 kilograms of cocaine on the beach and contacted authorities.

The Border Patrol did not reveal the exact location of the cocaine, but released photos of the packages, which feature a red triangle on the label.

The person who found the cocaine shipment discovered it wrapped inside a garbage bag, among seaweed, leaves and debris.

Debbie made landfall in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning, with winds exceeding 130 km/h.

It was later downgraded to a tropical storm, with forecasts that it would bring rain and flooding as it headed north to Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Drugs often wash up on the beaches of South Florida and surrounding waters, where smugglers transport the contraband from South America to the United States.