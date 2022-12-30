The United States House of Representatives has released Donald Trump’s tax returns from recent years. It shows that the former president paid only $ 750 to the tax authorities in 2017. In 2020, he didn’t even pay any taxes at all. Democrats believe that the US tax authorities have not checked the returns well enough.
#million #Trump #tax #returns #public
Covid-19: more and more countries tighten the rules for travelers from China
Since Beijing lifted its "zero covid" policy restrictions, the number of cases in China has skyrocketed and hospitals are overflowing...
Leave a Reply