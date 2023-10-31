FIA under fire for 1 million fines

The extent of the new fines for Formula 1 teams and drivers who commit infringements of the regulations continues to be discussed. The million euros imposed as the maximum sanction at the last meeting of the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council represents a figure that may be “symbolic” (it is difficult to even imagine that it will be applied) but which in the meantime has been applied.

The protests of the drivers, who pointed out that not all of them earn six figures, and of the team principals during the Austin weekend were useless. The FIA ​​continues on its pathand now Mohammed Ben Sulayem (not without imagination) tries to explain the reasons why the Federation has chosen to raise the maximum fines.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“The price of everything has increased“, this is how the Emirati put it on inflation in his interview with Speedweek. “Teams are now talking about billions in terms of the value of each of them. It’s not a question of money, but of respecting the rules. We are telling teams and drivers not to receive unnecessary penalties. If they stick to the rules, no one will impose anything: the rules are there to be monitored and enforced“.

“I see a lot of exaggerations. If someone is penalized, the money still ends up within motorsport and would be invested in the sport“, continues. “I hope that drivers can make life easier for our stewards by respecting the rules instead of behaving badly. Obviously we don’t want them to reach that figure, but the rules are there and the drivers are very intelligent. They know the rules before they get in the car, and the Federation must have the power to implement the rules and have an authority. If we don’t have a strong authority in our sport, it makes no sense“.