A fake phone call from Vladimir Putin to Valerio Lundini announces the end of the war on the stage of the Concertone on May 1st just before the 7pm break. the war, then he says he has to interrupt the performance for an important international phone call. On the phone there is a man who describes himself as the Russian president and then announces – in the original language with simultaneous translation – that, struck by the pacifist tune, he will put an end to the war. Lundini thanks with applause, laughter and a few perplexed glances.

