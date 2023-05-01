Like every year, the 1 May the Confsal (Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions of Workers) went down to Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples for Work. “To restart the Work – says the general secretary, Angelo Raffaele Margiotta – it is necessary to address and resolve many critical issues that afflict the world of work, especially in the South! I am thinking of youth unemployment and that of women which we must respond to through effective active policies on the employment front. Millions of workers have such low wages – continues Margiotta – that they do not reach the threshold of poor work and, despite this, their incomes are taxed and they are obliged to pay what I call the ‘poverty tax'”.

“It is a real social injustice! The Confsal, therefore, requests that the tax burden be reduced completely on minimum incomes so that they are completely tax free. The salaries of public employees of the school, health, central functions, local authorities, police forces and firefighters must be adjusted to the cost of living because, due to inflation, they are making a purchase loss of more than 10%. They therefore need funds for the renewal of their contracts so that the work they carry out every day is valued. Even in the private sector, especially in the weaker productive sectors, wages are so low as to not guarantee economic dignity to workers and therefore we need to help these sectors from a social economy point of view by selectively concentrating adequate resources on them”, he underlines.

“More safety in the workplace than for companies does not represent a cost but an investment: work is a project of life and not of death. We need to change the social security system because, after a lifetime’s work, workers must be guaranteed fair pensions. To recover the resources necessary for the development and economic growth of the country, it is necessary to effectively combat tax evasion, even having the courage to touch the multi-billion dollar profits such as those of the banking groups which distributed over 10 billion in profits this year . Finally, an appeal to the regions to commit themselves much more to using the funds allocated for the development of the south – concludes Margiotta”.