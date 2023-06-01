With the Cullinan Blue Shadow and the accompanying 1:8 scale model you have the best gift for yourself and Bob-Jan van Binsbergen-Beaufort III.

Today there is a lot of love for the luxurious and exclusive British brands that have been in German hands for years. For example, we could just announce that almost everyone orders a Bentley Batur in Mulliner version. Rolls-Royce does have something a little different, besides a press release that is longer than the Speech from the Throne and the Old Testament combined. The car in question is very briefly a special edition, but a bit more special.

Rolls-Royce doesn’t build that many copies of the Cullinan, so there is always a healthy waiting list. A special version is then not necessary to boost sales, but rather to earn more money per car. We must also note that quite a lot of Cullinans have already been built, so you can distinguish yourself with a special one. The car in question is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow.

Karman line

This car is inspired by – how could it be otherwise – space! Or more specifically: the Kármán line, which is the point in the atmosphere where the earth stops and space begins. Thanks to the V12 in the Cullinan, that piece gets thinner and thinner, so it’s a very appropriate tribute. Actually, we should spell the name right, because it’s officially the (breathe) Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Blue Shadow Private Collection (exhale).

What do you get for the – no doubt hefty – additional price? Well, a blue paint she Stardust Blue name and is unique to this Cullinan Blue Shadow. The grille is satin black and the rims also have a black finish.

Well, that’s what the rich people like, nowadays. In addition, you get a special Spirit of Ecstasy ornament on the nose. It is now made of 3D-printed titanium.

1 in 8 Scale model at the Cullinan Blue Shadow

But the best part is the 1:8 scale model that you can get with it. This will then be copied exactly compared to your Cullinan Blue Shadow. And the great thing is, everything in the interior works properly. In addition, there is also working lighting! How cool is that?

As a child, the undersigned was completely over the moon if you had a scale model where the pop-up headlights of the 512BBi could be folded up. Probably the best birthday present for your son Bob-Jan, as Anne-fleur just got a pony including management. You have to raise the offspring equally before they feel disadvantaged.

