Short fuse. 1 in 8 motorists in the Netherlands actually gets out of the car during a traffic dispute.

Is it just me or have we all become a bit more irritated in traffic in recent years? Strange traffic actions and witnessing an actual argument are no longer unusual in traffic. The Christmas spirit is often hard to find. Now it’s also September, but still.

Research by MarketResponse on behalf of Univé shows that one in six motorists quickly becomes annoyed by other road users in traffic. We all think of ourselves as Max Verstappen and know better of course. So sometimes you shout from your comfortable seat: What is he/she doing?! Rightly or wrongly, that’s not the case.

Confrontation after traffic dispute

Tailgating and cutting off others have been the biggest annoyances in traffic for years. However, more and more often situations seem to lead to an actual confrontation. Instead of counting to ten and letting the other person go, they choose to address the other person. 1 in 8 drivers got out of the car at least once to seek confrontation. Almost a quarter (23%) experienced the opposite. 1,000 respondents participated in the survey.

Then there are the angry gestures, as van Kooten and de Bie were once able to convey beautifully. Pointing your finger, hand gestures, honking. Do you get anything out of it? No, nothing at all. It is a reaction out of pure frustration. We’re actually the biggest jerks when we’re in the car. Striking: according to the research, some people often regret seeking out a confrontation.

Yours truly was the winner this year. I am a person who avoids confrontation. In the context of: this is not worth it and I will probably never see that other person again. Conversely, this is not always the case. While taking an exit on the highway, a car from the left also wanted to take the exit. It was reasonable at the end of the exit, in other words I should have either braked hard or accelerated hard to make room for the car that merged too late.

Own experience

I thought: bad luck, you’re too late and you just take the next exit. I couldn’t get rid of it that easily. The driver braked hard and still took the exit behind me. A dangerous action in itself, because the car behind it was suddenly surprised by the car braking hard. At the traffic lights one of the passengers came to ask for a story.

The person screamed and banged hard on my window about four times. I sat quietly and was happy with my central door locking. And the quality of the glass of my Lexus IS250, because this person couldn’t get through. It turned green and I just drove away. If the glass had actually broken this would have been a completely different story. The only thing I could think of at that moment: why are you being so angry and why do you think this is a solution?

Well, I was one experience richer. And emotionally I do indeed see more short fuses in traffic. Do you also seek confrontation, have you been confronted yourself or do you let it go? Let us know in the comments!

