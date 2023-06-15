Diego Sousai

Ditching the office in favor of remote work has given employees time to browse social media, shop online, run errands and even have sex during work hours, according to a recent survey.

Extracurricular activities resulted in one in seven employees logging just three to four hours of actual work, according to the survey of 1,000 U.S.-based remote workers by travel spots advice website Upgraded Points.

Multitasking included 10.5% who admitted to “noon” during their shift and 11.8% who drank during work hours, according to the study.

Other non-work activities included 71.6% who did housework, 37.4% who ran errands, 24% who took a nap and 23% who went to the doctor, the survey found.

The survey also found that 74.7% browsed social networks, 69.6% shopped online, 52.9% watched movies and 32.2% planned a trip.

Meanwhile, three out of 10 remote workers who are busy with ancillary activities evade their bosses by occasionally moving their mouse so that their status shows “active” instead of “away” or “offline,” the study found.

Points Update found that Gen Z is the generation most likely to employ the tactic at 50.7%.

Survey results also showed that remote workers often work in locations other than their homes.

While most work from home, 13.7% prefer to report to a local cafe, while 12.4% go to a friend’s house and 4.2% spend their workday in a coworking space.

Meanwhile, 5.6% of remote workers “go to work” at airports, while 3.0% do the same from planes.

Despite apparent distractions, two-thirds of workers said they feel more productive when they are free from office mandates.

To spend less time doing non-work related activities, bosses may want to consider shortening the work week, as 80% of respondents said they would spend more time on assigned tasks if they only had to work four days a week.

More recently, Samsung jumped on the workweek reduction bandwagon, giving employees one Friday off per month.

Starting next week, full-time employees at the company’s corporate offices in South Korea will be able to take the Friday off of the week they receive their paychecks.

Samsung’s move comes on the heels of new policy by local rival SK Hynix Inc. to allow workers who work more than 40 hours a week to take one Friday off a month.

In the UK, a total of 61 companies with around 2,900 employees tested a four-day schedule from June to November last year.

Of those, a staggering 91% said they would definitely continue to follow a four-day schedule or plan to continue, study organizers said. Only 4% of companies said they were returning to a five-day-a-week schedule.

And in America, Indeed listed Panasonic and clothing exchange site thredUP as two of 10 US-based companies to adopt a four-day workweek, citing productivity, reduced overhead and talent retention as the reason for the change.
























