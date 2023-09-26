Would you ever buy or lease a Chinese car?

The Chinese are coming! Fortunately not a war power, but in the field of cars. The number of brands is growing steadily in Europe and therefore also in the Netherlands. The question is whether you would prefer such a car to a European, American, Korean or Japanese.

A competitive price is an important factor in gaining territory in Europe. This is not yet the case. As a result, the Nios, XPengs and BYDs are not yet flying around your ears. Take, for example, the BYD Seal from yesterday’s driving test. Thousands of euros more expensive than a Tesla Model 3, which makes buyers much more likely to choose the American.

Lease comparator ElektrijkeAutolease.nl did a little research. With the help of research agency Multiscope, a thousand Dutch EV drivers were asked whether they would get into a Chinese electric car. 1 in 6 indicate that they are indeed considering this. Almost a quarter of those surveyed say they think it is a good thing that Chinese cars have found their way to the Dutch market.

Nevertheless, a third indicate that they want to stay away from the Chinese EV. The reasons vary. More than a quarter do not want a Chinese EV due to moral objections. In that area you can then have a discussion about whether you do not want to use Chinese equipment and/or parts at all, because that is quite difficult.

More than 40% of respondents say they will consider a Chinese EV if it delivers the same quality as established car brands. In addition, the price must be significantly lower, otherwise it is not attractive enough.

For the time being, that is not the case in the car world. The Chinese car brands are priced comparable to the competition. It is not clear whether this will change in the short term. We have not yet seen stunt prices like Tesla regularly does.

This article 1 in 6 EV drivers is considering a Chinese car first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

