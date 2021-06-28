Nearly one in six employees has experienced sexual harassment in the workplace in the past ten years. This is apparent from a survey published on Monday by the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights, which surveyed nearly two thousand employees and about three hundred employers. The definition of sexual harassment used includes both physically undesirable behavior and, for example, making lewd comments.

Of the women surveyed, 21 percent said they had sometimes been sexually harassed in the workplace, among men this was 10 percent. These percentages are highest among young workers; Harassment is about twice as common among workers up to the age of 35 as among those aged 45 and over. Incidents involving colleagues as well as third parties have been included. The latter group includes, for example, customers or patients.

Of the victims, 37 percent reported an incident to, for example, the employer or a confidential adviser. The fact that this percentage is not higher is mainly due to the fact that people have doubts about the seriousness of the incident and do not know what exactly falls under sexual harassment. For example, it is difficult to determine whether this is a ‘collegiate joke’ or whether a line has been crossed, according to some of the respondents.

Relief

Of the victims who did report, a majority say that this led to the desired result. For example, it would be a relief to approach someone and perpetrators are often held accountable for their behaviour. In contrast, in at least a third of the employees who made a report, the sexually oriented behavior continued. The intimidation also sometimes turns into bullying.

Besides the fact that victims sometimes find it difficult to sound the alarm, employers also experience difficulties in tackling the behaviour. They often state that they are informed about incidents poorly or late. It would also be difficult for them to intervene in a way that ‘takes into account all interests’.