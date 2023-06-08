A survey also shows, however, that the illiteracy rate dropped from 6.1% in 2019 to 5.6% in 2022

Of the 49 million people aged 15 to 29 in Brazil, 20% neither study nor work, a group called “neither nor”. Data are from PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) Continuous: Education 2022, disclosed on Wednesday (7.jun.2023) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to the survey, around 18.3% of young people aged 14 to 29 did not complete high school, either because they dropped out or because they never attended school. The main justification given (40.2%) was the need to work.

The survey also showed that the illiteracy rate dropped from 6.1% in 2019 (when the last survey was released) to 5.6% in 2022. The Northeast registered the highest rate in the country: 11.7%. The Southeast, the lowest: 2.9%.

In total, 9.6 million people said they did not know how to read and write, with 55.3% (5.3 million) living in the Northeast and 54.2% (5.2 million) aged 60 or over.

“Illiteracy continues on a downward trend, but maintains a structural characteristic: the older the population group, the greater the proportion of illiterates. This indicates that the younger generations are having greater access to education and being literate as children, while a contingent of illiterates remains, formed mainly by elderly people who did not access literacy in childhood/youth and remain illiterate in adult life.”, explained the coordinator of the PNAD, Adriana Beringuy.

Among black or brown people aged 15 or over, 7.4% are illiterate, more than double the rate recorded among white people (3.4%). In the age group of 60 years or more, the illiteracy rate for whites was 9.3%, while among blacks or browns, it reached 23.3%.

The highest illiteracy rates were registered in Piauí (14.8%), Alagoas (14.4%) and Paraíba (13.6%). The smallest are in the Federal District (1.9%), Rio de Janeiro (2.1%), and São Paulo and Santa Catarina (both with 2.2%).