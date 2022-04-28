A fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction, according to a comprehensive new study, with crocodiles and turtles most endangered.

It is the first study of its kind for reptiles and involved 961 scientists in 24 countries on six continents and took 15 years to complete.

Similar global assessments for other animal classes revealed that 40.7% of amphibians, 25.4% of mammals and 13.6% of bird species face the threat of extinction.

“Reptiles, for many people, are not charismatic, and there has been a lot more focus on furry or feathered vertebrate species for conservation. But through persistence, we were able to find the funding we needed to complete the study,” Bruce Young, chief zoologist and senior conservation scientist at NatureServe, a non-profit conservation organization, said at a press conference. He was one of the authors of the study, which was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

“Through work like this, we publicize the importance of these creatures. They are part of the tree of life. Just like any other equally deserving of attention.”

habitat destruction

Habitat loss caused by logging, agriculture and urbanization and competition with invasive species is the main threat to reptiles. Other factors played a role for some species, such as its use in traditional medicine. The climate crisis also poses an uncertain challenge, the study added. Threats to reptiles were most acute in forest environments, according to the study.

Crocodiles and turtles were among the most endangered species in need of focused conservation efforts, with, respectively, about 57.9% and 50% of those assessed under threat, according to the study.

The authors said the lack of data on reptiles and their habitats constrained conservation efforts, although they noted that many of the measures taken to protect mammals, birds and amphibians would also protect reptiles.

The researchers applied the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species criteria to 10,196 reptile species. The team found that 1,829 (21%) of the species were threatened with extinction (categorized as Vulnerable, Endangered or Critically Endangered under IUCN criteria). Widespread, high-profile species such as the king cobra were threatened, the research found.

“It was suspected that it might be in decline, but without the global assessment of reptiles, we wouldn’t know that it’s really vulnerable,” said co-author Neil Cox, manager of the Biodiversity Assessment Unit, a joint IUCN and Conservation International initiative in Washington. , DC.

Delegations from governments around the world are expected to meet in Kunming, China, later this year to agree on a new biodiversity action plan.

However, the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 15) has been postponed several times and China has yet to set a date. Nature and conservation organizations say it’s a once-in-a-decade opportunity to redefine our relationship with nature and reverse biodiversity loss.

