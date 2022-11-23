Max Verstappen again received a lot of online hate last weekend.

Max Verstappen is not exactly someone you have to feel sorry for. He was the highest paid driver of 2022 and can now call himself a two-time world champion. However, there is also a disadvantage to tall trees: they catch a lot of wind.

This proverb dates back well before the internet, but is more appropriate now than ever. Everyone has their say on social media. For example, about Verstappen who did not want to give up his place to Perez, just to name a few.

The two drivers have now shaken hands again, but Max’s popularity has taken a serious blow. This is also evident from research by Areto Labs and The Female Drive. They analyzed 295,000 reactions that were thrown onto the internet during the past race weekend.

Software was used to see how many reactions were hateful. In total, 9% of the responses were ‘abusive’, as it is called. That is not too bad. However, this percentage was much higher in the responses to our Max. As many as 20% of these comments were hateful.

Red Bull as a team also received a lot of hate above average. 14% of the comments about Red Bull were classified as ‘abusive’. It is not clear whether this was mainly due to Max, or whether the team itself received so much criticism.

Another remarkable result: reporter Will Buxton was also not very popular last weekend. 17% of the comments addressed to him were hateful. Perhaps it had something to do with his previous criticism of Verstappen. He mentioned Max’s much-discussed action Twitter including childish, sad and selfish.

Whether Max Verstappen is awake from all the hate reactions? Anyway. He said earlier in an interview that he really thought the reactions about his family went too far. Max called that “unacceptable”. He has a point there.

Source: The Female Drive

