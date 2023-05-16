The balance for the first quarter of 2023 reveals that more than 20 products were sold per second in purchases from local sellers (responsible for 85% of the sales volume on the platform). Additionally, users have used the app for games and live streams that have had over 12 million views.

São Paulo, May 2023 – A Shopee, an e-commerce platform that connects sellers, brands and consumers, carried out a survey on consumer buying behavior in the first quarter of the year. One of the data reveals that 1 in 5 Brazilians access the company’s application on a monthly basis, which represents 20% of the country’s population. In addition, the balance shows that more than 20 products were sold per second only from local sellers in the period.

Trends: live commerce

The data also point to some trends such as Shopee Lives, live broadcasts directly from the app, which registered more than 12 million views in the period. The lives promoted by Shopee have pleased both consumers and sellers, who, in addition to gaining more visibility for their stores, saw their sales increase during the sessions. Some Brazilian shopkeepers who had products displayed in the sessions had a 70% increase in traffic in their store compared to a normal day and sales reached 30% of the total for a day.

“Shopee provides an easy, safe and fun shopping experience for users. Whether through live streams or gamified actions, our objective is to guarantee consumers savings and the guarantee of good online purchases.“, comments Felipe Piringer, responsible for Marketing at Shopee.

Categories and products preferred by Brazilians

Among the categories that grew the most in the first quarter of the year are: Home & Decor, Beauty and Shoes. The best-selling items between January and March were: hair clippers, underwear sets and bluetooth headphones.

Among the most sought after products are: women’s sneakers, bluetooth headphones, backpacks, women’s bags and men’s sneakers. The best-rated products on the platform, with 5 stars, are: fabric flowers, packaging for bows and hair clips in the shape of a cloud.