Entrepreneurship is the dream of many Brazilians and a survey carried out by fintech Bullla, which connects those who need money with those who have to lend through the Loan Society between People (SEP) model, shows that the search for credit to be an entrepreneur has been the reason one in four loan requests between individuals.

+ Febraban: banks reduce projected credit portfolio increase in 2022

According to the Bússola content platform, the study reveals that 24% of people who sought credit at fintech between September and November 2021 declared their intention to use the amount to invest in the company or in new businesses, with around 14% being used. went to established companies and 10% in the creation of new businesses.

“Small entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking credit options online, quickly and more attractively compared to those available in traditional financial institutions”, says Marcelo Villela, CEO of Bullla, according to Bússola.

Next comes consumption expenses with around 21% of the total orders placed. In this group, credit is used for remodeling or moving and altering the relationship with the home.

In addition, many Brazilians sought this type of credit to pay off debts, with 14.9% declaring their intention to pay off previously contracted debts.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?