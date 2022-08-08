Food and fuel weighed more on the bill in 2022; despite the scenario, most believe in improvement by the end of the year

One in 4 Brazilians cannot pay all their bills for the month. Another 44% are tight: they pay the bills, but there is no money left. This is what the research carried out by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) and published this Monday (8.Aug.2022).

In July, 64% of respondents responded that they had reduced spending in the last 6 months. Of this total, 46% say that the reduction was large or very large. Among those who cut costs, 61% say the measure is temporary.

According to the survey, more than half of respondents reduced leisure expenses (60%), stopped buying clothes and shoes (58%), gave up traveling (51%) or stopped planning to buy or renovate their home (50 %).

“The covid-19 pandemic and a series of other challenges, such as the war in Ukraine, jeopardized the recovery of the economy and the resumption of growth in Brazil. The acceleration of inflation led to a new cycle of interest rate hikes, which discouraged consumption and investments”, says the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

Those who manage to save money represent 29% of the population. They are mostly among the youngest, aged between 16 and 24 (38%), and among those earning more than 5 minimum wages (58%).

Despite the scenario outlined by the CNI survey, Brazilians are confident that the economy will recover by the end of the year: 56% say that their economic situation should improve a lot or a little.

“We are facing a scenario of recovery in the labor market, with a reduction in unemployment and an increase in the population’s income – which gives us a perspective of overcoming, albeit gradually, this series of difficulties that families are facing.”, says Andrade.

Weight of food and fuel

Respondents estimate that their spending on food, energy and fuel has increased in the last 6 months. Cooking gas leads the way ranking -68% stated that costs have increased or have increased a lot. At the end of July, the cylinder represented 9.2% of the minimum wage.

as showed the Power 360, the rise in cylinders has led to an increase in the use of firewood as a source of energy in homes. Last year, Brazilians used 24 million tons of firewood. It is the highest level since 2009, according to data from the EPE (Energy research company).

follow on ranking perceived increase in basic foods such as rice and beans (64%); the electricity bill (62%); fruits, vegetables and greens (59%); fuels (57%); and red meat (51%).

“The study shows the effects of the country’s economic situation on the habits of the population. The increase in the prices of products such as cooking gas, food and fuel has a direct impact on household budgets and this is reflected in the reduction of consumption in a broader way.”, says CNI Economic Analysis manager Marcelo Azevedo.

With prices higher, 68% of respondents say they haggled before making a purchase this year. Another 51% used their credit card. Three out of 10 Brazilians bought on credit in the last 6 months.

The research was commissioned by the CNI to the FSB Research Institute. Interviewed 2,008 people in all units of the federation between the 23rd and 26th of July. The survey was face-to-face. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.