1 in 3 people suffer from fatty liver disease. The causes: too much alcohol, too unhealthy food and too little exercise. Overweight and obese people have the greatest risk of fatty liver disease. And that can lead to liver inflammation and subsequently to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. Gastrointestinal liver doctor Bart Takkenberg and food scientist Amandine de Paepe explain. “The liver is our natural detox machine, take good care of it.”
#people #fatty #liver #disease #food #supermarkets #unhealthy
Enel restores energy after another blackout in São Paulo
Instability affected 202 thousand people due to heavy rains on Wednesday (Nov 15) Enel, a private energy supplier in 24...