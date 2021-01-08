The sudden departure caused astonishment among Nuremberg coach Robert Klauss: “The last time I saw him, I said goodbye to him knowing that he wanted to see his pregnant wife. The dynamism of the whole thing came as a surprise to us too,” will Klauss from quoted. According to sports director Dieter Hecking, two reasons were decisive for the change: “On the one hand, he wanted to get more working times that we could not guarantee him after his injuries. On the other hand, he wanted to be closer to his family. His wife and he are expecting children again”, said the 56-year-old loudly .

Misidjan only played 28 competitive games for FCN, the reasons for this being a torn cruciate ligament and a syndesmosis ligament. After relegation to the 2nd Bundesliga in May 2019, he only made three appearances.