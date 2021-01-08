After two and a half years at 1. FC Nuremberg Virgil Misidjan has switched to the Dutch first division club PEC Zwolle. The winger said goodbye to the fans on social media and criticized those responsible for the sport.
Virgil Misidjan is back in his Dutch homeland. The 27-year-old offensive player, who played for Willem II Tilburg in his youth and later moved from Ludogorets Razgrad to 1. FC Nürnberg for the record sum of three million euros, joined PEC Zwolle until the end of the season.
The sudden departure caused astonishment among Nuremberg coach Robert Klauss: “The last time I saw him, I said goodbye to him knowing that he wanted to see his pregnant wife. The dynamism of the whole thing came as a surprise to us too,” will Klauss from PICTURE quoted. According to sports director Dieter Hecking, two reasons were decisive for the change: “On the one hand, he wanted to get more working times that we could not guarantee him after his injuries. On the other hand, he wanted to be closer to his family. His wife and he are expecting children again”, said the 56-year-old loudly Club website.
Meanwhile, Misidjan has said goodbye to the club fans on Twitter. He expressed his “deepest respect and gratitude” to the followers, “even if I did not get the opportunity to show you my qualities last year”. The reasons for the change mentioned by Hecking only seem to apply in part: “It’s not as if I wanted to leave the club to be closer to my family. But if a club has no plan, it’s sometimes better to have one other chance to seize “, Misidjan criticized those responsible.
Later on, the 27-year-old thanked the fans for the “incredible support” “even when I was injured. I worked really hard and hoped I could pay you back on the pitch, but sometimes things don’t work out.” the way you plan it. But that’s football too. I wish you all the best for the future. You are amazing! “
Misidjan only played 28 competitive games for FCN, the reasons for this being a torn cruciate ligament and a syndesmosis ligament. After relegation to the 2nd Bundesliga in May 2019, he only made three appearances.
Leave a Reply