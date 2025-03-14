It is not the case that you would have to search for hours to encounter what Jan Siewert Miroslav Klose has ahead. A quick look at the history books of the Oberliga Südwest shows that Siewert, for example, was enough for two minutes in April 2004 to score a goal against SC Hauenstein for the TuS Mayen. So against that opponent, against the Klose for 1st FC Kaiserslautern II in October 2000 forty minutes longer.

If you take it very precisely now, you could also point out that one, Klose, world champion and the best scorer in the World Cup story, is the other, Siewert, about 137 caps less and after his goal against Hauenstein added exactly zero Oberliga goals. But it does not matter. Rather on these amazing statistics, which tells something about 1. FC Nürnberg and SpVgg Greuther Fürth, those clubs in which Klose and Siewert are now on the sidelines: Siewert, 42, has a better point cut than Klose, 46.

The difference between the value of the Fürther trainer (1.54) and that of the Nuremberg (1.52) is marginal. However, while Klose is clapped land on land, fans outside of Franconia would have to go within himself if they were asked which association this Siewert is actually sitting on the bench. On Sunday, the two are now facing a Frankenderby for the first time: Klose Club welcomes Siewerts Fürther, a duel that offers the occasion to remember the events of the first half of the season again.

In the previous years it was mostly good news for the game association if the derby was in place again – but in October Nuremberg had been 90 minutes to take the balance of the recent past back into the background. The zero four in the Ronhof had such a force that the Fürther in the first place, which the two-minute scorer is now wearing against Hauenstein. Managing Director Rachid Azzouzi had to clear his desk as well as coach Alexander Zorniger, and when Leo Haas did not improve under his successor, I finally took over.

With its run, the game association freed itself from the relegation battle

So while the derby in Fürth triggered rather profound turbulence, not only the birth of Stefanos Tzimas was the same at the club, which scored two goals in the Ronhof – it also served as an awakening experience for the entire Nuremberg team. The club suddenly played like replaced and in the following weeks even swung up the most exciting of all second division teams.

The October derby therefore documented in a fairly vivid way the immense force the duel between the FCN and Fürth. And so the question now arises: How high could it let the Nuremberg fly this time if they should also decide the 274th edition? Couldn’t it be the power of such a derby that the club will carry through the next few weeks?

The duel with Fürth is followed by an away game at the bottom of the table Jahn Regensburg, then in April it will be against Hamburger SV, the 1st FC Kaiserslautern, SC Paderborn and Fortuna Düsseldorf – all teams that even get involved in the race for the Bundesliga. It is doubtful whether the Nuremberg are actually ripe and constant enough to turn into the direct race for the best places in the last season. The appearance in the past week in particular aroused skepticism, although the club won 1-0 at Prussia Münster.

After the game, Klose buttoned up Tzima, demanded more commitment and revealed that he wanted to “replace” him after ten minutes. Shortly before the end, however, it was Tzimas who prepared the decisive goal and thus helped the club for the fourth victory in the past six games. A yield in which the Nuremberg are on par with Siewerts Fürthern.

With its run, the game association freed itself from the relegation battle, and it could now put an end to the quiet Nuremberg dreams. It would be a triumph that could be hanged almost as high as Siewert’s two-minute goal in April 2004 against SC Hauenstein.