The two traditional clubs from Nuremberg and Hannover not only unite the fact that has been in reality in the second Bundesliga, ie in reality, for five and a half seasons – but also the desire to play again in the first division as soon as possible. So where both clubs last met in the 2018/19 season, in a second -round basement duel that was baptized because of its questionable footballing quality “El Kackiko” – whom is not quite certain, it was probably some fan on social networks. In any case, both relegated together at the end of the season. And not up since then.

Now the second half of the season was back in the Max Morlock Stadium on Saturday, and because both the Lower Saxony (eighth place, 35 points) and the Middle Franconia (ninth place, 35 points) are just playing a fairly neat, successful ball, no preliminary report without the phrase “trend-setting track duel”. At the Hannover 96 press conference, only one preliminary judge noticed before the game: Actually, the 13th edition of the “El Kackiko” would have to be the 1st edition of the “El Packiko”. Silence in the press hall, H96 coach Andre Breitenreiter looked puzzled. Because the motto of both teams is obvious: “to grab, win and be back on top.” Yes, good. Then maybe better back to the “trend -setting chase duel”. In any case, the signs were clear: only those who win can officially join the confusing promotion race.

And the subsequent signs are now too: Hannover 96 deservedly won 2-1. And the club, which is known to kick really well this year 2025? As a week ago against Hertha from Berlin, the cutting was bought by an adult, mature men’s group. Especially in the first half, the Lower Saxony were oppressively superior: actively with and without a ball, present in the duels, loud and by train to the goal. There was only no hit because only Phil Neumann missed the necessary precision when it was completed in the sixteen (19th), then club goalkeeper Jan Reichert (20th) and finally Jannik Rochelt only met the outside network (21st). In short, the Reds played as if they finally wanted to win again after five draws in a series. And then Stefanos Tzimas met in the 36th minute of play from the so -called nothing to 1-0 for Nuremberg.

It was actually a typical FCN goal, the best Klose ball, as the combined, risky and determined way of playing under Miro Klose in the past few weeks is called in Nuremberg. After a flight ball by Robin Knoche in the back of the widely raised Hanoverian midfield, Jens Castrop, who otherwise did little, took the ball with it, played him to the right outside of Janis Antieste, but little, but a little more than Castrop. He, in turn, lifted the ball over the rushing Ron-Robert Zieler, world champion of 2014, to the crossbar. Tzimas, who had run the counterattack, was able to dust off with a head. Hanover, however, was unimpressed, acted “in an indomitable determination” (Breitenreiter). Enzo Leopold did this when he cheated a dubious free kick from 20 meters directly into the goal (42nd).

There is briefly excitement, but the Klose collects: “It was a clear foul.”

After the break, in the 57th minute of play, the 1-2 fell by Josh Knight per dust, and then not much happened because the Lower Saxony defended clever and fair and did not come up with much out of inaccurate flanks. Except for a goal that was completely Klose-Ball again, but rightly whistled back after VAR intervention: In the creation, anti-pairs had hit his opponent Muroya on the calf. There was briefly Nuremberg excitement, but the Klose collected at the press conference: “It was a clear foul.”

It is not wrong to assume that those responsible from the Valznerweiher probably did not want to know about a possible rise, even before the “directional pursuant duel”, because they know that with the latest (average age of the starting XI: 23.4 years), the smallest (gross estimate) and fairest (first in the fairly table) team in the second league possible as against Berlin and Hannover, if not are likely. “Too hectic, too direct, too steep” was the game of his team, Klose said after the game and pushed after: “I know that there is also these fluctuations with a young team.” And then Klose said this banal but obvious sentence: “You always have to change in football.”

What means for the club: If the Klose ball is now a little deciphered, you have to do something else again. And since you can only train experience and height to a limited extent, how Klose granted with a smile, in the next two training weeks it will be more like possession of the ball, side shifts and correct depth runs. Before the international break in mid -March, there are still two games: away from Prussia Münster and the Francenderby against Fürth at home, both of course the Nurembergers want to win, and thus fluctuate back. Because “directional” does not mean that you can’t change the direction afterwards.