The 1. FC Cologne has surprisingly against the derby Borussia Monchengladbach won. The Cologne team took advantage of their two chances. With the win, FC remains in 14th place. Gladbach remains in seventh place.
Goals: 0: 1 Rexhbecaj (2nd), 1: 1 Neuhaus (16th), 2: 1 Rexhbecaj (55th)
The first half of the derby started like nobody expected. 1. FC Köln took the lead after just two minutes with a goal from Rexhbecaj. Duda had played a great pass into the interface between Ginter and Lainer. The two central defenders could only see Rexhbecaj taking the ball, delaying it for a moment and then pulling it from the edge of the box. Lainer falsified the shot with the heel. Summer was beaten because he had speculated on the other corner. No reproach to the Gladbach goalkeeper.
Gladbach was initially shocked. The earliest Cologne Bundesliga goal in 15 years had a clear impact. But because FC withdrew and Gladbach could play the game, the foals got more and more control over a previously open game. It only went in one direction, namely the Cologne Gate. Without really being compelling, Borussia was now the better team. The equalizer finally fell in the 16th minute. Stindl laid across Neuhaus on the sixteenth. His shot is deflected twice and spins into the left corner.
Then the game lost its pace. Typically for a derby there were minor fouls, but they were all still within the limits. It didn’t get out of hand noticeably, but that’s why it became more and more difficult to find the attractive thing in this game. Gladbach tried hard, but Cologne was so far behind that there was no more chance until half-time.
The hopes for a better second half should be fulfilled. The foals started bravely and pushed for the second hit. But Cologne remained stable at the back. Timo Horn snatched one or the other ball from the striker’s foot. In the 55th minute, Lainer paved the way for the renewed Cologne leadership. Gladbach wanted to play a long ball out of the back, but the pass from Lainer fin Rexhbecaj on the right edge of the box. The Cologne player immediately followed up and was the first on the ball. From seven meters, he tunnelled Sommer and netted to make it 2-1.
Marco Rose was starting to wonder if his rotation was that good. He exchanged a total of seven players compared to the cup game against VfB Stuttgart. It was noticeable that his troop did not have that much match practice. That is why the Gladbach coach has now changed over happily. Thuram, Kramer and Hofmann came. But the people of Domstadt had the next chance. But Duda failed in his shot from a half-right position on Sommer.
It took a long time before there was another penalty area scene. After a quick attack, Stindl puts the ball well over the goal. It was a first indication of how Borussia Mönchengladbach wanted to shape the final minutes. So the foals tried to play their fast attack game, but they just couldn’t get behind the last chain. There was always someone from Cologne in the way.
In the end, 1. FC Köln surprisingly wins against Borussia Mönchengladbach. In the end, the foals beat themselves through individual mistakes. At the beginning of the game you weren’t really awake, the second goal was preceded by an individual mistake by Lainer, who didn’t look good today with both goals. The Cologne deserved the victory. You invested a lot and ended up being more efficient. Rexhbecaj is the match winner of the evening.