Of the 1. FC Cologne tried to get a commitment from Mario Götze. This was confirmed to the managing director Horst Heldt Sport1. The former offensive player from Borussia Dortmund was drawn to PSV Eindhoven instead, although, according to ex-coach Peter Bosz, he also made a move Bayer Leverkusen has flirted.
There were numerous rumors about Mario Götze before his move to PSV Eindhoven was announced. The 28-year-old, whose contract with Borussia Dortmund expired on June 30, is said to have attracted interest from Spain and Italy, and FC Bayern has since been brought back into play.
There were no rumors of a possible interest from 1. FC Köln, but Heldt has now confirmed information from Sport1, according to which Götze was a topic at the Geißbockheim: “It is correct that we have dealt with the personnel”, the 50-year-old is quoted as saying. “We were looking for a ten and also thought of Mario. During a transfer period, you deal with a lot of players. He was an idea.”
According to Heldt, Götze would have “certainly been a good fit for 1. FC Köln”, but the attacking midfielder had “other plans”. It is now also known which Bundesliga club he would have preferred to switch to.
Like Peter Bosz in an interview with the Dutch daily newspaper De Telegraaf revealed, Gotze was drawn to Bayer Leverkusen. However, the club deliberately refrained from making an obligation: “He wanted to come to Leverkusen, but we also have young Florian Wirtz running around in the position,” said Bosz (quoted via kicker).
The Dutchman, who worked with Götze in Dortmund from July to December 2017, is surprised about the move to Eindhoven: “You expect someone like Mario Götze at a big club in a big football country.” PSV is “a big club, but in a smaller football country.”
In Eindhoven Götze is the fourth newcomer from the Bundesliga since ex-Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt signed on with the 24-time Dutch champions. PSV had previously secured the services of Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Max and Adrian Fein.
Leave a Reply