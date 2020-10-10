There were no rumors of a possible interest from 1. FC Köln, but Heldt has now confirmed information from Sport1, according to which Götze was a topic at the Geißbockheim: “It is correct that we have dealt with the personnel”, the 50-year-old is quoted as saying. “We were looking for a ten and also thought of Mario. During a transfer period, you deal with a lot of players. He was an idea.”

Like Peter Bosz in an interview with the Dutch daily newspaper revealed, Gotze was drawn to Bayer Leverkusen. However, the club deliberately refrained from making an obligation: “He wanted to come to Leverkusen, but we also have young Florian Wirtz running around in the position,” said Bosz (quoted via ).

In Eindhoven Götze is the fourth newcomer from the Bundesliga since ex-Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt signed on with the 24-time Dutch champions. PSV had previously secured the services of Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Max and Adrian Fein.