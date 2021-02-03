As soon as the new personnel were announced, a storm broke out in the network, which even led to a petition against Esser’s commitment to FC, which was also signed by some people in the public eye.

would Fritz Esser like that too? pic.twitter.com/0J0VvXnT3h – {ɱαʂƙҽɳƚɾäɠҽɾ # αԋαƈ} ฬ є เ ђ ภ ค ςђt ร -๓ เ tє (@einfachMite) February 3, 2021

rather @fckoeln – who approach the AFD @Fritz_Esser brings me into the house – he just didn’t deserve me as a fan anymore – I hereby announce that I will cancel my membership at 1. FC Köln in summer 2021! pic.twitter.com/erDk0X9i1i – Sammy – שמואל אהרן (@sammy_ahren) February 3, 2021

A man who is the fans of @fckoeln This is how the head of media is defamed. You can only hold your head there @BILD_FC @EXP_FCright? Probably will @Fritz_Esser delete the comments today … but nothing surprises me about mine #effzeh …. pic.twitter.com/mHvjeLym8q – Khaled Daftari (@kdaftari) February 1, 2021

But there is no denying that Esser is close to rather conservative approaches and his designations for the Cologne Ultras are at least unfortunate, especially with regard to his future office.

The FC, but also Esser himself, are now refraining from working together and are on the right track, because the club, threatened by relegation, could not have used any more unrest.

“Mistakes were made in the selection process. Since the publication, we have received accusations that we should have checked beforehand. We will draw conclusions from this. We apologize to all members and fans. We got to know Mr. Esser as a person of integrity with a democratic framework of values. Nevertheless, after an intensive exchange, we decided not to work together, “said 1. FC Köln in an official press release on the Esser personality.

Esser himself also declared himself and acknowledged that because of the concerns at hand, he will not take up his post.

“In the past few days I was falsely insulted in social networks as a Nazi and AfD sympathizer and insulted in the worst possible way in some forums. This led to a debate about myself. A good communicator should never be the focus himself. The discussions around my attitude distracts from what it should be about: to bring 1. FC Köln forward. That is why I think it is right not to take up the position as Head of Media & Communication FC charter as well as behind the liberal basic order of our democracy and reject extreme and extremist parties of any kind. Anyone who knows me can have no doubt about it, “stated Esser.