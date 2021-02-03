After the 1. FC Cologne When he parted from Head of Communications Tobias Kaufmann last autumn, the search for a successor had actually struck gold. But the selected journalist Fritz Esser will not take the post of Cologne media director after all. The reason for this is said to be from earlier statements by Esser on social media.
Fritz Esser should take up his post as the new media director of 1. FC Köln on May 1, 2021, but that will not happen. In the past, however, the 39-year-old Esser had worked for the picture as a critic of the German refugee policy and made some statements about his twitterAccount for displeasure.
As soon as the new personnel were announced, a storm broke out in the network, which even led to a petition against Esser’s commitment to FC, which was also signed by some people in the public eye.
In the past, Esser drew the displeasure of many FC fans when he called them “weak mates” and “chaos”. He also supported the speech of an AfD politician and appeared several times as a critic of immigration policy.
Certainly it has become a popular pastime to locate critical voices in an undifferentiated way in extreme camps and Esser’s expletive language probably referred to the “FC fans”, who have also been treated with harsher words by the other stadium guests.
But there is no denying that Esser is close to rather conservative approaches and his designations for the Cologne Ultras are at least unfortunate, especially with regard to his future office.
The FC, but also Esser himself, are now refraining from working together and are on the right track, because the club, threatened by relegation, could not have used any more unrest.
“Mistakes were made in the selection process. Since the publication, we have received accusations that we should have checked beforehand. We will draw conclusions from this. We apologize to all members and fans. We got to know Mr. Esser as a person of integrity with a democratic framework of values. Nevertheless, after an intensive exchange, we decided not to work together, “said 1. FC Köln in an official press release on the Esser personality.
Esser himself also declared himself and acknowledged that because of the concerns at hand, he will not take up his post.
“In the past few days I was falsely insulted in social networks as a Nazi and AfD sympathizer and insulted in the worst possible way in some forums. This led to a debate about myself. A good communicator should never be the focus himself. The discussions around my attitude distracts from what it should be about: to bring 1. FC Köln forward. That is why I think it is right not to take up the position as Head of Media & Communication FC charter as well as behind the liberal basic order of our democracy and reject extreme and extremist parties of any kind. Anyone who knows me can have no doubt about it, “stated Esser.