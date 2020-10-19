Of the 1. FC Cologne after three defeats at the beginning of the Bundesliga season finally got the first point against Frankfurt. But of course you can’t be really satisfied with the performances so far in the cathedral city, even if manager Horst Heldt tries to focus on the positive.
In the 1-1 draw against Eintracht on matchday four, FC earned one point over a clear increase in the second half. Nevertheless, they are currently in 16th place in the table – behind them only the two absolute crisis clubs from Mainz and Gelsenkirchen. Manager Heldt was happy to take the little sense of achievement from the weekend with him.
“We still show two faces, the lack of self-confidence after the first games was felt in the first half,” said Heldt in the aftermath of the game against Frankfurt image. “It’s good that we came back, that we ran more and were therefore slightly overweight in the duels. We have to keep that up. But you can see that things are still not going as smoothly as we imagine”, but Heldt is happy to take the draw with him:
“It’s a point, nothing more. You have to classify it correctly in both directions and not hang higher than it is. We discussed that with the team in the analysis. But we don’t have to hide for the point in Cologne either “said the manager.
“Of course we tried to turn one or the other adjusting screw. We changed the process, were in the hotel – we weren’t in the games before,” said Heldt, explaining the approach before the 1-1 draw against Eintracht. Nevertheless, the FC was again only able to show the necessary attention at times.
Therefore, the 50-year-old demands full concentration for the upcoming game. “We need two good halves for the next game in Stuttgart, not just one. That is important. We have to be there from the start,” said Heldt. Should the game not be won by the Swabians either, the Cologne team could soon join the Mainz and Schalke fans – in the absolute crisis round.
Leave a Reply