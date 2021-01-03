The new year began for him 1. FC Cologne with a sobering result. In the 1-0 defeat against FC Augsburg, the lack of quality on the offensive was once again obvious, loud PICTURE However, those responsible do not have the means to become active on the transfer market.
It was a tough Bundesliga game that was played on Saturday afternoon in the Rheinenergiestadion. Neither 1. FC Köln nor FC Augsburg got off to a good start in the new year, both teams presented a competitive, but offensive, extremely harmless football.
“Both teams struggled to create a lot of goal chances,” said Markus Gisdol after the final whistle on the Club website quoted. Indeed, there was a lot of patchwork to be seen, there was no trace of rehearsed moves or regulated processes on either side. In the end, the score on goal was 12:11 for FC, with the Fuggerstadters having the upper hand in the shots on goal with 4: 2. The decision was ultimately made by Augsburg’s left-back Iago, who left FC goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 77th minute from a few meters.
Calculated probabilities have not only been a debatable topic since Bundesliga viewers were shown the expected goals values (xG values) for each goal this season. Each data service provider calculates goal probabilities differently, so the results can also be of different nature. On understat.com However, reliable xG values can be found for every Bundesliga club – and a bleak picture is emerging at 1. FC Köln.
With thirteen goals scored, the Domstadt team are the fourth weakest offensive in the entire league, which is one of the reasons why they only have eleven points from fourteen games. Because neither the quality of the chances nor the exploitation of chances suggests that the team comes close to a single-digit place in the table. Recorded against Augsburg understat an xG value of 0.45, the Gisdol-Elf was far from a goal. This value was only lower in the games against Borussia Mönchengladbach (1: 3; 0.24), Werder Bremen (1: 1; 0.4), Bayer Leverkusen (0: 4; 0.25) and RB Leipzig (0 : 0; 0.21).
The Cologne-based company only managed to achieve an xG value of at least 1.0 seven times. In relation to the players, an equally clear tendency can be seen: Sebastian Andersson is the most dangerous player with a value of 3.06 xG, followed by Ellyes Skhiri with 2.16 xG in second place. The only players with an xG value of at least 1.0 are Ismail Jakobs (1.8), Ondrej Duda (1.46) and Dominick Drexler (1.45).
The squad lacks quality on the flanks and in the striker to gain more (and better) chances to score and to use them. Gisdol is well aware of this: “We still have room for improvement when it comes to creating goalscoring opportunities,” said the 51-year-old, who nevertheless defends his team: “That has been with us for a long time, but that is not an issue either today for tomorrow. We’re working on it. “
Gisdol has to find internal solutions as long as Andersson continues to fail. Jan Thielmann and Duda were able to assert themselves against the FCA, the duo had no success. The latter, however, could continue to act as an attacker in a formation with a spike, acting as a false nine.
In any case, money for newcomers should not be available, like PICTURE reported. According to the tabloid, the budget only gives 500,000 euros for a loan transfer, whereby a player must first be given in order to finance the salary. A commitment by Joshua Zirkzee was therefore no longer an issue; instead, Vedad Ibisevic, without a contract, was discussed in December. It is unclear whether managing director Horst Heldt can present a new attacker by the time the transfer is closed.
Leave a Reply