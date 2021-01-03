“Both teams struggled to create a lot of goal chances,” said Markus Gisdol after the final whistle on the quoted. Indeed, there was a lot of patchwork to be seen, there was no trace of rehearsed moves or regulated processes on either side. In the end, the score on goal was 12:11 for FC, with the Fuggerstadters having the upper hand in the shots on goal with 4: 2. The decision was ultimately made by Augsburg’s left-back Iago, who left FC goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 77th minute from a few meters.

With thirteen goals scored, the Domstadt team are the fourth weakest offensive in the entire league, which is one of the reasons why they only have eleven points from fourteen games. Because neither the quality of the chances nor the exploitation of chances suggests that the team comes close to a single-digit place in the table. Recorded against Augsburg understat an xG value of 0.45, the Gisdol-Elf was far from a goal. This value was only lower in the games against Borussia Mönchengladbach (1: 3; 0.24), Werder Bremen (1: 1; 0.4), Bayer Leverkusen (0: 4; 0.25) and RB Leipzig (0 : 0; 0.21).

In any case, money for newcomers should not be available, like reported. According to the tabloid, the budget only gives 500,000 euros for a loan transfer, whereby a player must first be given in order to finance the salary. A commitment by Joshua Zirkzee was therefore no longer an issue; instead, Vedad Ibisevic, without a contract, was discussed in December. It is unclear whether managing director Horst Heldt can present a new attacker by the time the transfer is closed.