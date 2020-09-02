With Jhon Cordoba, Anthony Modeste and (to a lesser extent) Ismael Jakobs, there are only three more or less experienced players available, plus the two 18-year-old talents Jan Thielmann and Tim Lemperle – too little to really improve their performance compared to last season to be able to expect.

Negotiations with the two preferred candidates Streli Mamba and Robin Hack are currently at a standstill. SC Paderborn (Mamba) and 1. FC Nürnberg (Hack) insist on their transfer demands, so that Heldt may be forced to resort to this “plan B”. “We can only deal with what is feasible,” the manager currently said in the image knowledge.