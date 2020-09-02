The coming season of the Bundesliga starts in just under two weeks, but so far the 1. FC Cologne only the (substitute) goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler can land. Urgently needed reinforcements – especially for the offensive – are still a long way off. Manager Horst Heldt’s hands are tied.
Certainly Zieler’s commitment seems to have brought about an increase in the performance of the actual regular keeper Timo Horn, if you can trust the impressions from the previous test matches. But after the injury of Florian Kainz and the departures of Marcel Risse, Kingsley Schindler, Simon Terodde and Mark Uth returning to Schalke, the shoe pinches on the offensive.
With Jhon Cordoba, Anthony Modeste and (to a lesser extent) Ismael Jakobs, there are only three more or less experienced players available, plus the two 18-year-old talents Jan Thielmann and Tim Lemperle – too little to really improve their performance compared to last season to be able to expect.
Compared to the image coach Markus Gisdol had previously called for alternatives: “We have too few players,” he said recently. His manager Horst Heldt then addressed the misery. “There is a plan B. But there is no guarantee that it will work,” Heldt replied.
Negotiations with the two preferred candidates Streli Mamba and Robin Hack are currently at a standstill. SC Paderborn (Mamba) and 1. FC Nürnberg (Hack) insist on their transfer demands, so that Heldt may be forced to resort to this “plan B”. “We can only deal with what is feasible,” the manager currently said in the image knowledge.
Gisdol is said to want to see Mamba in the squad before the last test match against FC Utrecht next Saturday – Heldt now has to nail his head, otherwise the Cologne team is threatened with an uncomfortable start to the season, which in the worst case could endanger the entire season.
