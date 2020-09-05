Lasse Sobiech will leave 1. FC Köln again on loan. The central defender is drawn to FC Zurich in Switzerland.
Sobiech was loaned out by Effzeh in the second half of last season. At that time, the 29-year-old went to the Belgian first division club Royal Mouscron – but since the season was canceled early due to the corona pandemic, Sobiech only made six appearances for the Belgians.
In the new season, things should go better for the defender at FC Zurich. “With Lasse we were able to sign an experienced and very strong center-back who will give us stability on the defensive,” enthuses Zurich’s manager Marinko Jurendic.
Sobiech still has a contract with 1. FC Köln until 2022.
Leave a Reply