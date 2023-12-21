DThe Steffen Baumgart era at 1. FC Köln is over. One day after the 2-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin, the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club and the 51-year-old coach ended their collaboration. As the club announced this Thursday, the separation will take place at the end of the year. Managing director Christian Keller, head of licensed football Thomas Kessler and Baumgart came to this decision together after analyzing the season so far. The club did not provide any information about a succession plan.

Baumgart took over as coach at FC in the summer of 2021 and had a contract in Cologne until the summer of 2025. “Bild” and the TV station Sky had previously reported on the separation. Walking hurts, said Baumgart. “Everyone can imagine that the decision to leave FC was not easy for me. The club has become home for me over the last two and a half years,” he explained. He was proud of what had been achieved, but also now had the feeling that a change was needed.

With just ten points from 16 games, the Rhinelanders are only in 17th place at the end of the year. Regardless of the outcome of the game at Union, those involved had already announced a comprehensive analysis of the situation. “It’s not about people, it’s about the club,” Baumgart recently said. Under him, Cologne moved into the Europa Conference League. However, things are not going well in terms of sport in the current season. After seventh place in 2021/2022 and eleventh place in 2022/2023, the Rhinelanders are in the middle of a fight against relegation.

Baumgart did an excellent job with his coaching team and, despite many challenges, he extended his contract twice. The chosen path required a lot of strength and conviction from everyone involved, especially Steffen, said Keller. “After the unsatisfactory course of the season so far, we have exchanged ideas very openly, directly, objectively and respectfully over the past few days and weeks about whether this strength and conviction really still exists to a sufficient extent,” said the managing director, who described the separation from Baumgart as described as “humanly painful”.