1. FC Kaiserslautern – 1. FC Cologne 3:2 (1:0)

With fighting spirit and passion, 1. FC Kaiserslautern, in typical Betzenberg style, ensured 1. FC Köln’s next depressing defeat. The sixth-place team in the second division won the atmospheric traditional duel with the Bundesliga penultimate in the DFB Cup 3-2 (1-0), thereby significantly aggravating the FC crisis. Richmond Tachie (19th), Kenny Prince Redondo (47th) and Marlon Ritter (65th) scored for the Palatinate team. The misery of the people of Cologne continues. The late goals from Florian Kainz (71st) and Mark Uth (81st) didn’t change that. Cologne’s captain Kainz was shown red in the 84th minute for serious foul play. Five minutes earlier, Eric Martel, who had already been substituted, had received a yellow-red card for unsportsmanlike conduct. (sid)