The 1. FC Heidenheim has steadily played up and shifted borders. But now the club is experiencing a phenomenon that has already driven medium -sized companies such as Freiburg, Augsburg or Union in or to the edge of the relegation: the curse of the European Cup.

You canceled the flight to Geneva late Thursday evening. The plan was actually that Holger Sanwald will fly from Munich to Switzerland on Friday morning at 7.35 a.m., a piece of luggage, seat 5D. On the home flight in the early evening, he would have been a little more loaded, he would have had a few fresh experiences with it, a few hand shakes with important people from UEFA, and of course: an opponent. The chance to catch Chelsea FC in the round of 16 of the Conference League was 50 percent due to various pre -sorts in the tableau. In the end, however, there was no opponent for the CEO of 1. FC Heidenheim, and the flight in Munich lifted without him.