Dhe 1. FC Heidenheim missed a sense of achievement at their home game premiere and is in danger of coming under pressure quickly in their first season in the Bundesliga. After a 2-0 lead, coach Frank Schmidt’s first division newcomer lost an extraordinary game 2-3 (1-0). Without points, Heidenheim will now travel to title contenders Borussia Dortmund next Friday.

It had long looked like the historic first success: Jan-Niklas Beste entered the Heidenheim annals as the club’s first Bundesliga goalscorer in the 27th minute with a worth seeing, directly converted free kick. Marvin Pieringer raised for the promoted team in the 58th minute and increased the cheering among most of the 15,000 spectators. But then Maximilian Beier (77′) and Pavel Kadeřábek (81′) equalized for the visitors from Hoffenheim. And Andrej Kramaric spoiled Heidenheim’s possible point win with a converted penalty (90th), which had to be repeated.

In the end, it weighed more heavily than initially thought for Heidenheim that Beste had failed with a hand penalty at the beginning (16′). With their late comeback, Hoffenheim avoided a false start to the season and clinched their first win on the second day of the game.

Consider Heidenheim for a long time

The Heidenheim fans greeted the 57th club in the first division with the words “Arrived at the big table – let the games begin”. The first competitive duel between the two teams began in the pouring rain. The hosts created a good atmosphere right from the start, because in the second minute a header from Tim Kleindienst after a corner by Beste flew dangerously close to the left of the goal.







The Heidenheimers then missed the great opportunity to take the lead with a penalty kick. Only after video evidence did referee Robert Hartmann decide on a hand penalty, but Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann parried. The missed penalty seemed to give the climber a boost. The Heidenheimer acted with vigour, came up with further chances and rewarded themselves with the deserved 1:0.

Referee Hartmann initially pointed to the penalty spot again, but corrected his decision because Marius Bülter’s foul on Omar Traoré was outside the penalty area. Beste then hit the upper right angle directly from the right-hand penalty area line. Beste, who had missed FCH’s Bundesliga premiere due to the impending birth of his child, created another goal threat a little later with a long-range shot (34′). The “vehemence in the direction of the opposing goal” demanded by Schmidt was implemented by his team.

Hoffenheim remained largely harmless in the first half. After the break, Hoffenheim got into the game a little better and were unlucky when Kramaric hit the crossbar with a free kick (52′). Heidenheim, however, also had more chances and scored the second goal with a Pieringer header after a corner by Beste. Beier’s connection initiated the turbulent final quarter of an hour in which Hoffenheim turned the game around.