Defending champion against fifth division is on Thursday evening in the first round of the DFB Cup, if the FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Düren face each other. Since the league team has ceded their home game rights to the German record champions, the catch-up game will take place in the Allianz Arena, where spectators are still not allowed. The most important information about the cup game is summarized in the following overview.
Date: October 15, 2020
Kickoff: 8:45 p.m.
Venue: Allianz Arena (Munich)
TV: Sport1, Sky
Stream: Sport1, Sky Go, Sky Ticket
The game between Bayern and Düren runs on both pay TV Sky as well as in free TV Sport1. This means that every football fan can enjoy watching the game.
Looking for soccer stream live for free?
“For our players it is the football experience of a lifetime,” said Düren President Wolfgang Spelthahn. “Of course we would have liked to have the big Bayern with us, but unfortunately it doesn’t work,” the official continued. At the fifth division, however, they are also looking forward to the Allianz Arena. “Even if Bayern play with substitutes, the squad is so good that our chances are rather slim,” said Spelthahn. The president’s goal is to do better than Schalke and Barcelona: “Internally, we said that we want to concede fewer than eight goals.” Coach Giuseppe Brunetto has everyone on board except for the injured Marvin Steiger.
“Everyone at Düren wants to surpass themselves. We have to counter this,” emphasized Bayern coach Hansi Flick. “It won’t work with 90 percent.” The only thing that counts for Bayern is getting ahead. The personnel situation before the cup game turns out to be very difficult, however, as some players did not return from the national team until Wednesday or individual professionals were still in action on Wednesday evening.
Therefore, Flick does not want to use national players against the top division. Niklas Süle, who did not appear in the last international match against Switzerland, is an option, according to the 55-year-old, who also has three losses. In addition to Chris Richards (calf problems), the two newcomers Leroy Sané and Tanguy Nianzou, who are in running training after their injuries, are also out.
1. FC Düren: Jackmuth – Becker, Sobiech, Weber, Wipperfürth – Omerbasic, Simon, Antoski, Pütz, Sarikaya – Brasnic
FC Bayern: Nübel – Sarr, Süle, Boateng, Davies – Martinez, Roca – Costa, Müller, Musiala – Choupo-Moting
After winning the state cup final against Alemannia Aachen, 1. FC Düren had a perfect start to the new season. On the first three match days, the upper division team had three wins in the Middle Rhine League. Most recently, the team of coach Brunetto prevailed 2-0 at the second representation of Fortuna Cologne.
On the penultimate matchday, FC Bayern lost for the first time in 32 games. In Hoffenheim, the record champions lost 4-1. Subsequently, however, Bayern immediately returned to the road to success. After the Supercup triumph against Borussia Dortmund, the Flick-Elf celebrated a hard-fought 4-3 home win against Hertha BSC.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
1. FC Düren:
Fortuna Cologne II – FC Düren 0-2
FC Düren – BC Viktoria Glesch-Paffendorf 3-0
FC Düren – SV Deutz 2-1
FC Düren – Alemannia Aachen 1-0 (State Cup final)
FC Düren – Viktoria Arnoldsweiler 2: 0 (semi-finals national cup)
FC Bayern:
FC Bayern – Hertha BSC 4: 3
FC Bayern – Borussia Dortmund (Supercup) 3: 2
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – FC Bayern 4-1
FC Bayern – FC Sevilla 2-1 nV (UEFA Supercup)
FC Bayern – FC Schalke 04 8: 0
Leave a Reply