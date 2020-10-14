FC Bayern: Nübel – Sarr, Süle, Boateng, Davies – Martinez, Roca – Costa, Müller, Musiala – Choupo-Moting

On the penultimate matchday, FC Bayern lost for the first time in 32 games. In Hoffenheim, the record champions lost 4-1. Subsequently, however, Bayern immediately returned to the road to success. After the Supercup triumph against Borussia Dortmund, the Flick-Elf celebrated a hard-fought 4-3 home win against Hertha BSC.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance:

1. FC Düren:

Fortuna Cologne II – FC Düren 0-2

FC Düren – BC Viktoria Glesch-Paffendorf 3-0

FC Düren – SV Deutz 2-1

FC Düren – Alemannia Aachen 1-0 (State Cup final)

FC Düren – Viktoria Arnoldsweiler 2: 0 (semi-finals national cup)

FC Bayern:

FC Bayern – Hertha BSC 4: 3

FC Bayern – Borussia Dortmund (Supercup) 3: 2

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – FC Bayern 4-1

FC Bayern – FC Sevilla 2-1 nV (UEFA Supercup)

FC Bayern – FC Schalke 04 8: 0