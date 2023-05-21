It was not the shop owner who put them on

In Bologna in via Saffi, the road repeatedly flooded in recent days due to the overflowing of the Ravone underground stream, signs have appeared in front of the shop gutted by the flood that make fun of who goes to immortalize the scene of the disaster: “1 euro for a photo and 2 euros for a video – it reads – show solidarity for the reconstruction of the attic”. It was not the owner of the shop who put them. Here is the video

