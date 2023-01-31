Lula and Bolsonaro enter negotiations to try to elect, respectively, Rodrigo Pacheco and Rogério Marinho

The election for the presidency of the Senate puts the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in contention again. Soon after taking office on Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023), senators elect who will head the House.

In the running are senators Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), government preference, and Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), from the same party as Bolsonaro.

the Lula government acts to demote contrary votes to Pacheco. THE Power360 found out that senators were approached on Monday (30.jan) by members of the Executive to discuss more space in the government. The Planalto Palace did not expect Marinho’s growth on the eve of the election.

Bolsonaro made a brief speech via video call during the PL fraternization dinner in Brasília, on Monday (30.jan). Addressing the party’s congressmen, the former president welcomed the newly elected and declared support for Marinho’s candidacy to the presidency of the Senate “for the rebalancing of the Powers”.

the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro part of 23 votes with the support of the PP-PL-Republicans block. It counts, in addition to this amount, with the 3 members of the PSDB and dissent in the União Brasil, MDB, Podemos and even in the PSD, Pacheco’s party. Marinho is still talking to the senator Eduardo Girao (Podemos-CE) on the possibility of the cearense giving up his candidacy. With that, he would get another 2 or 3 votes. To win the dispute in the 1st round, the candidate needs 41.

Pacheco tells his group that he is still ahead in the race. As found out by Power360, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) bridged the gap between some senators and the Planalto for talks about the election on Wednesday (Feb 1). He was on Monday (30.jan) with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. Sought by the report, neither the congressman nor the minister responded to messages and calls.

Despite Marinho’s growth in the final stretch of the election, there are still considerations by senators from various spectrums about the surprises that secret ballots reserve. For him, many changes can happen in the short period until the polls open.

Publicly, Planalto representatives demonstrate confidence. The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), denied fearing a victory for Marinho. He said there will be no more than “one or the other” betrayal of Pacheco. “I don’t think [Marinho] is a candidate to win, [ainda mais com] him establishing this position of warrior of truculence”he declared.

HOW IS THE DISPUTE

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, is the favorite in the race for the presidency of the Senate. Tell allies you will emerge victorious with more than 50 votes. The main opponent, the senator-elect Rogerio Marinho, however, bets on the undecided. Say have until 34 votes guaranteed (which shows that there are senators promising votes for the 2 candidates). On Monday (30.jan), he increased the expectation and said he hit 40.

Marinho says there is no game won and declares to allies: the undecided will define the election.

Officially, Pacheco has the support of 6 parties and Marinho, 3. However, with the secret ballot, there will be betrayals on both sides.

Whoever receives the absolute majority of votes (41 senators) is elected to the Senate. If no candidate reaches that number, the 2 most voted candidates go to a 2nd round of voting. All former presidents won in the 1st round.

The current president has received support from 6 parties – whether formal or tacit. It is supported by PSD, MDB, PT, União Brasil, PSB and PDT. Rede and Cidadania, with 1 senator each, also support him. But the 2 affiliated to these acronyms, Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network) and Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), decided to change subtitles. They go to PT and PSD, respectively.

Pacheco articulated changes that should make the PSD, its legend, have the biggest bench. Marinho has 3 acronyms aligned with his candidacy: PL, Progressives and Republicans. Podemos and PSDB are seen as undefined benches, but most of its members tend to vote for Marinho.

On Saturday (January 28), when launching his candidacy, Marinho nodded to the center parties. He said that if he is elected on February 1, he will sign the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the January 8 attacks. He criticized the current government, which, according to him, was in favor of the investigations and is now against it.