Sushant wanted to shift farmhouse Rais told IANS, On the afternoon of June 14, I saw in TV that Sushant Sir had done the suicide and at first I could not believe it. One day he transferred money to my account to take care of Amar, Akbar and Anthony. Rais also told that Sushant was planning to shift to farmhouse and organic farming.

Sushant did not come 2 months after Europe trip Rais says, Sushant Sir used to come to the Frequent Farmhouse. If he was not well after the Europe trip in 2019, he did not come to the farmhouse for about 2 months. In 2018, he took a farm rent. A year later, when the contract renewal time came, he wanted to buy it. He was planning to shift to the farmhouse forever and this place was being prepared accordingly. The agreement was over in May 2020 but Sir made the advance payment for June and July.

Sushant came for the last time in February When the last time Sushant came to the farmhouse, the caretaker told that he was planning to stay here for 2-3 months after March, but it could not happen again. Rais says, special occasions like Rhea or his father’s birthday were celebrated at the farmhouse. The last time he came here was in January and February. In January, Sushant came to celebrate the birthday with Sir Riya. He was accompanied by Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and some friends. Then Sushant Sir came in February. At that time he was accompanied by a cook named Deepesh Sawant, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and a Keshav. Their march trip was canceled.

Amar, Akbar and Anthony are ready to adapt He also visited an island in Pavana during a January trip where Shruti had a fracture in her leg, Care Taker told. He informed that Amar, Akbar and Anthony are still at the farmhouse and awaiting adoption.

Dog lover Sushant

All three dogs are at the farmhouse

Sushant Singh Rajput had given salary to all the staff 3 days before his death. There are now reports that the day before he died, Sushant had gone to his Lonavala farmhouse to transfer funds for the dogs. Rais, who took care of his 3 pets Amar, Akbar and Anthony, has given this information.