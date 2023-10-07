Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates that around 20,000 Brazilians reside in the country and also in Palestine
The armed conflict between Hamas and Israel that began this Saturday (October 7, 2023) left 1 Brazilian injured and 2 missing, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The injured man is hospitalized under the assistance of the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv.
The government estimates that 14,000 Brazilians live in Israel and 6,000 in Palestine.
The Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv stated that it is monitoring around 60 Brazilians living in the conflict zone, and the office in Ramallah, another 30 Brazilians living in Gaza.
Itamaraty reported earlier that it would call an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the attacks against Israel. The country occupies the rotating position of president of the entity’s Security Council.
O Power360 found that the meeting will be held on Sunday (Oct 8), in New York.
Learn more about the war in Israel:
- the extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7;
- around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;
- Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and said the country will win;
- the conflict has already left 482 dead (250 Israelis and 232 Palestinians) and hundreds injured;
- world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;
- Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action;
- Itamaraty announced that it will request an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the conflict;
- Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;
- The Israeli embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;
- Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke and appealed for peace;
- Bolsonaro repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;
- PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – see images of the war.
