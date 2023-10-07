Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates that around 20,000 Brazilians reside in the country and also in Palestine

The armed conflict between Hamas and Israel that began this Saturday (October 7, 2023) left 1 Brazilian injured and 2 missing, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The injured man is hospitalized under the assistance of the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv.

The government estimates that 14,000 Brazilians live in Israel and 6,000 in Palestine.

The Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv stated that it is monitoring around 60 Brazilians living in the conflict zone, and the office in Ramallah, another 30 Brazilians living in Gaza.

Itamaraty reported earlier that it would call an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the attacks against Israel. The country occupies the rotating position of president of the entity’s Security Council.

O Power360 found that the meeting will be held on Sunday (Oct 8), in New York.

