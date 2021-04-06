The government of the Voronezh region has reached a preliminary agreement with the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation on the allocation of 1.163 billion rubles for the construction of the Ostuzhevskaya interchange in the regional center. This is reported by the Regional Duma.

It is assumed that in 2021 the federal center will receive 223 million rubles, and in 2022 – 940 million rubles, writes IA “Abireg”…

For several years the Voronezh authorities have been talking about the possibility of implementing the project at the expense of the federal budget. At the beginning of this year, Governor Alexander Gusev went to a meeting at the Ministry of Transport on the issue of financing. In February, he ordered the construction of the junction to begin during 2021. The regional government decided to allocate funds for the first stage of work from the local road fund until federal funding begins.

In mid-March, the Voronezh mayor’s office launched a procedure to find a contractor to implement one of the stages of the project. The maximum contract value will be almost 1.19 billion rubles. Within two years, the contractor must build a new 14-span overpass on 15 supports above the railway, as well as reconstruct the existing one. The width of each object will be about 22 m – three lanes in each direction.

Ostuzhevskaya interchange is designed to solve the problem of traffic jams in the Zheleznodorozhny district of the city. The new facility is also expected to help ease traffic congestion that is increasing annually in the area.

Reconstruction on Ostuzheva Street is planned within the boundaries from the North Bridge to the junction to the traffic intersection at the intersection of the M4 Don highway (in the area of ​​Iziskateley Street), on a total area of ​​about 36 hectares.