If they don’t talk about you, you’re nobody. This phrase seems to find its exception in Ethereum: the second largest cryptocurrency, with a capitalization three times lower than that of Bitcoin, has taken advantage of its lack of recognition among the general public to beat expectations in the hours following the approval of cash ETFs in the United States. Since last Tuesday, eight fund managers have been marketing these funds in the North American market and in the first day alone they have received funds for 1 billion dollars. BlackRock, the largest fund manager globally, reconfirms its position as leader among crypto funds, receiving more than 267 million dollars from its clients, followed by Bitwise and Fidelity, with 204 and 71 million, respectively.

“The ethereum ETF, like the bitcoin ETF, will cause more institutional capital to flow into ethereum,” says Mireya Fernández, Country Lead of the exchange Bitpanda in Southern Europe and CEE. A survey conducted by consultancy firm EY in late April found that 35% of the firms surveyed said they allocated between 1% and 5% of their assets to digital assets, which could increase as the number of listed options increased and were backed by financial sector heavyweights such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

For now, the forms in which investment managers are required to disclose the value of their investments prove that the revolution is only just beginning. More than 1,000 large investors revealed significant investments in their 13F reports, filed in early May with the US regulator (the SEC). These include big banks, with names such as BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas. In addition to validating the interest of institutional clients, this allows for a new level of transparency in bitcoin ownership, marking a step forward in how investment visibility is handled within the cryptocurrency sector.

Following the approval, the price of ethereum reacted cautiously, remaining almost unchanged. However, on Thursday, this token plummeted more than 8% and dropped almost 10% in the last seven days. On the other hand, bitcoin is more moderate and only lost 3% and lost just over 1% in the week. The contrast becomes more evident when the time window is lengthened: so far this year, the main cryptocurrency has gained 47.5% while Ethereum has gained 36%. The entry of new capital, says Fernández, “could reduce volatility and further favor its price.”

“There are some differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum, which justify caution when extrapolating the market dynamics after the approval of BTC and the situation now with ETH,” point out experts from the Binance platform. In particular, Bitcoin has been associated with the narrative of the digital goldwhich makes it easier to explain the asset and its value to more traditional investors. Ethereum, on the other hand, has a strength that is more difficult to explain, which is the technological developments and financial services that can be developed on top of ether, the technology on which this token operates. “The ether market is much smaller than bitcoin’s, so education is critical given that we are just starting this journey,” says Rebecca Sin, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Diversification

Likewise, the market insists that it is not a competition between cryptocurrencies or funds, but rather a complementarity for investors to diversify their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Although analysts believe it is too early to say for sure, the expectation is that the new Ethereum ETFs can capture part of the investment flows that were previously directed to bitcoin funds, given that they were the only option available on the North American Stock Exchange. At the same time, Binance points out that this could generate greater interest among more risk-averse investors. A recent analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the new funds will be able to capture around 20% of the total income from bitcoin ETFs,

The effects of these new options will still have a limited impact. “This decision will not have a direct impact on European investors since these ETFs will only be available in the United States. However, this new situation will have a great impact by allowing greater adoption of this asset class by institutional investors,” says Fernández.

For example, in Europe, the firm 21Shares already markets two Ethereum products, which together manage assets worth more than 538 million. In addition, there are other companies such as VanEck, which markets a similar alternative listed on the German Stock Exchange with more than 167 million in assets. All of these alternatives are available to both professional and retail investors. Meanwhile, in Spain, the crypto funds of A&G Banco and Renta 4, limited to professionals, invest in a basket of currencies that also include Ethereum.

Buying a Ferrari with cryptocurrencies? While the cryptocurrency rally has been heavily supported by their use as investment assets, this does not mean that they are no longer an option when it comes to paying for products and services. The Italian company Ferrari has announced on Wednesday that it will expand its acceptance of cryptocurrency payments to Europe at the end of July, the agency reported. Reuters, who points out that the luxury car manufacturer had already enabled this option in the United States last October. Bitcoin, Ethereum and the stablecoin USDC are the accepted tokens in the North American market, and the same is expected to happen in the Old Continent. The company has justified this decision as a way to “help dealers better address the changing needs of their customers.”

