The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that the number of users of public transport and shared mobility in the emirate reached about 361.2 million passengers in the first half of this year, compared to about 340.5 million passengers in the first half of last year, with a growth rate of 6%.

The daily average number of passengers in the first half of this year reached about 1.98 million passengers, compared to about 1.88 million passengers in the same period last year.

The means of transportation used included the Dubai Metro and Tram, public buses, marine transport, taxis, in addition to electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and buses on demand.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest share of ridership, with 37% for the Dubai Metro and 27% for taxis, while the percentage of public bus users reached 24.5%. January 2024 recorded the highest rate of ridership, at 65 million riders, while the number of riders in the remaining months ranged between 53 and 63 million riders.”

He pointed out that the number of passengers during the first half of this year witnessed a growth of 6% compared to the same period in 2023, which is an important indicator that confirms the recovery of economic activity in the Emirate of Dubai, and the effectiveness of the plans and programmes implemented by the Authority to encourage residents and visitors to use public transport, and provide various alternatives for transportation in Dubai, as the public transport system in the emirate, whose elements are integrated with each other, is the backbone of movement between the various regions of the emirate, and this system has succeeded in bringing about change and development in the culture of residents of various segments towards the use of public transport.

Al Tayer said: “The number of Dubai Metro users on both the Red and Green Lines reached 133 million riders in the first half of this year. Burjuman and Union Stations accounted for the largest share of the metro riders, with Burjuman Station serving 7.8 million riders on the Red and Green Lines, while Union Station serving 6.3 million riders on the Red and Green Lines. On the Red Line, Al Rigga Station recorded the largest number of riders, totaling 6.2 million riders, followed by Mall of the Emirates Station with 5.6 million riders, then Business Bay Station with 5.2 million riders. On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Station came first in terms of ridership, with 4.7 million riders, followed by Baniyas Station with 4.1 million riders, then Stadium Station with 3.3 million riders.”

Dubai Tram transported 4.5 million passengers in the first half of this year, while public buses transported 89.2 million passengers. The number of users of all marine transport modes reached 9.7 million passengers. Shared transport means, which include smart application vehicles, hourly rental vehicles and on-demand buses, transported 27.8 million passengers, while Dubai taxis transported 97 million passengers in the first half of this year.

Mattar Al Tayer said: “The strategic and executive plans under which the Roads and Transport Authority operates are based on the principle of integration between various means of public transport and shared mobility at all levels, in order to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai. These include developing and expanding road networks and the public transport system with all its components, including metro, tram, buses, marine transport, first and last mile means, and shared mobility, developing pedestrian and bicycle facilities and linking them, and developing the necessary technical traffic and transport systems to achieve the best utilization and highest efficiency of the road and public transport system.”