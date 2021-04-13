Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

OAG International, which provides airport and airline data, estimated the total seat capacity of airlines operating at the UAE airports this week at about 638,682 seats, bringing the total capacity during the period from March 29 to April 18 to more than 1.9 million seats.

Corporation data showed that airlines in the Middle East region will operate more than 2,387 million seats this week, with a growth rate of about 1%, compared to the previous week, pointing out that the UAE market accounts for more than 23.8% of the total capacity that it occupies. Airlines in the region as a whole.

The corporation stated that airlines operating at airports in the United Arab Emirates occupied 640,879 seats in the week that began on March 29, and about 645,265 seats in the week that began on April 5, and is expected to occupy about 638,682 seats in the week that began on the 12th. April.

Globally, the Corporation reported that after a series of gains that lasted for about eight weeks of growth, some aviation markets witnessed noticeable declines this week, with global capacity dropping by 1.4% compared to the previous week, to reach 62 million and 347 thousand seats.

According to the data, capacity decreased in two-thirds of the regional markets this week, with Western Europe topping declines by 6.4% in capacity, followed by South America, with a decrease of 6.1%, while East Africa was the fastest growing regional market in the world this week with a growth rate of up to To 4.2%, and the Middle East region with a growth of 1%, and the data indicated that global capacity is still -41% lower than the level it was before Covid-19.