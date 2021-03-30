Manama (Union) Real estate transactions in Bahrain witnessed an increase of 14% and 20% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, with operations and real estate activities achieving a value of $ 1.9 billion (BD 717.4 million) in 2020.

The recently released national plan for organizing the real estate sector 2021-2024 aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy within the continuous efforts led by Bahrain in achieving economic diversification, as the plan includes 4 initiatives and 17 projects that include laws and legislations, long-term plans, and regulatory initiatives to develop the sector. Real estate.

The major real estate projects in the Kingdom, whose value exceeds $ 12 billion, including “Eagle Hills”, “Marassi Al Bahrain”, “Diyar Al Muharraq”, “Dilmunia” and “Bahrain Bay” will increase growth and prosperity.

“The recovery of the real estate sector in the Kingdom reflects the effectiveness of Bahrain’s initiatives and projects to achieve growth in it, as work is underway to implement many distinct real estate projects as part of a plan to develop the infrastructure in Bahrain,” said Ali Al-Midaifa, Executive Director of Investments at the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

The Ministry of Housing in Bahrain is seeking to digitally transform its services in order to develop and improve its services in addition to what has been accomplished in establishing 30,000 housing units during the past five years, and the Ministry has completed 45,000 electronic operations via the Internet in 2020, which resulted in a reduction of 75% in the competition to apply for housing services.