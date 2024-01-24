The Tawazun Council, the body responsible for managing acquisitions, procurement and contracts for the Ministry of Defence, announced the signing of 5 local deals with a total value of 939 million dirhams, during the press conference held at the conclusion of the second day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX). At their sixth session, in the presence of Zayed Saeed Al Muraikhi, the official spokesman for the Tawazun Council, Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of Corporate Communications at the Tawazun Council, and a number of senior officers, officials, and representatives of local and international media.

The second day witnessed an increase in the value of contracts concluded by the Tawazun Council for the benefit of the Ministry of Defense, reaching 1.9 billion dirhams, with a total of 10 contracts during the first two days of the “UMEX and SimTEX 2024” exhibitions.

Zayed Saeed Al Muraikhi revealed that he had contracted with the “Edge” group to purchase drone systems and provide technical support and training services at a value of 220 million dirhams. He had also contracted with the “Edge” group to purchase defense systems against mobile drones at a value of 708 million dirhams.

A contract was also signed with the National Meteorological Center to provide meteorological services at a value of 693 thousand dirhams, and a contract was signed with United Gulf Integrated Technical Solutions to purchase robots worth 8 million dirhams, in addition to a contract with Star Link Satellite Communications Company to provide satellite communications capacities. With a value of 2 million dirhams.

Zayed Al Muraikhi said: We affirm our pride in the advanced position achieved by UAE industries in the field of defense, as the UAE is moving with steady and confident steps towards building an advanced defense sector based on empowering national competencies to provide comprehensive and effective solutions that contribute to strengthening the country’s position as a regional center for advanced defense industries.

He added: In our role in the Tawazun Council and in cooperation with our strategic partner, the Ministry of Defense, we affirm support for all national efforts that contribute to the growth of defense industries and technology in the country.

He stressed that the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions represent an opportunity to showcase the latest products in unmanned systems, simulation and training for the defense and security sector, as these industries are witnessing rapid and remarkable development that will support efforts in the field of enhancing support for defense industries and capabilities.