Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The General Pensions and Social Security Authority announced that its total expenditures for the first quarter of this year amounted to 1 billion 944 million 631 thousand and 840 dirhams, compared to 1 billion and 905 million and 570 thousand dirhams, and 712 dirhams for the first quarter of last year, an increase of 39 million from last year.

Expenses disbursed include retirement pensions, end-of-service benefits and compensation paid to civilians subject to the provisions of the Pensions and Social Security Law No. 7 of 1999, as well as to civilians and military personnel of the Ministry of Finance. Mohamed Saif Al-Hameli, Director General of the Authority, emphasized that the social solidarity that characterizes the pension systems in the country reflects the government’s keenness to achieve social prosperity for all citizens and their families, adding that the responsibility to preserve the gains achieved at the level of extending the insurance protection umbrella to citizens working in the two sectors Governmental, private, and Emirati citizens working outside the country in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is a shared responsibility between the “Authority” and the insured, pointing out that the increase in the number of subscribers to the retired gives the “Authority” an opportunity to cover the obligations of retirees and beneficiaries for longer periods. Al-Hamli explained that the financial expenditures for the first quarter benefited 24,969 retirees and 16,758 beneficiaries, with a total of 41,727 according to the latest statistics for the month of March of this year, compared to 24,380 retirees and 16,311 beneficiaries, with a total of 40,691 according to the statistics of March of last year. He pointed out that the total revenues of the Authority from subscriptions for the first quarter of this year amounted to one billion and 134 million, 708 thousand and 684 dirhams, collected from 6.998 employers for 85,613 insured persons according to the latest statistics for the month of March of this year, compared to the first quarter of last year. The value of these revenues amounted to one billion and 81 million and 733 thousand and 531 dirhams, which were collected from 6,556 employers for 89,636 insured persons, according to the latest statistics for the month of March. He explained that the number of visitors to customer happiness centers during the first quarter of 2021 reached 17,308 compared to 19,142 in the first quarter of last year. The Authority’s call center also received 15,994 calls in the first quarter of this year compared to 19,793 calls during the first quarter of last year. last year. Regarding the services performed, the call center contributed to the completion of 16,893 services, while the number of services performed through the center in the first quarter of last year was 22,247. At the level of electronic services in the Authority, during the first quarter of 2021, the number of completed services reached 21,043, compared to the first quarter of last year, which witnessed the completion of 31,681 electronic services.