Youssef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

The local stock markets in the UAE attracted trading liquidity amounting to 1.725 billion dirhams, which is the total value of 564 million shares that were traded during yesterday’s trading session. The data issued by the Abu Dhabi and Dubai markets show that the outcome of trading during the session was an increase in the prices of 24 listed companies, compared to a decline in the prices of 71 companies, while the prices of 45 companies remained unchanged compared to their closing prices the day before yesterday. As a result of the total changes in the prices of the listed stocks, the general indices of the two markets closed in the “red” zone, down compared to their closing levels the day before yesterday. Abu Dhabi Market In the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, the total value of trading amounted to 1.119 billion dirhams, which were traded through 17 thousand deals concluded during the session, and the amount of shares traded during it was 254 million shares. The general index of the market closed at the level of 9781 points, down by 26 points, equivalent to a decline of 0.27%, compared to its closing level the day before yesterday, which amounted to 9807 points. The data shows that the general index fluctuated during the session, recording a margin of movement that ranged between 9812 points at its highest level and 9754 points at its lowest level. The outcome of trading in the Abu Dhabi market was an increase in the prices of 11 companies compared to a decline of 50 companies and the stability of 42 companies without change compared to their price levels the day before yesterday. The total foreign investors’ trading outcome recorded about 10 million dirhams, net buying, but the tendencies of foreign investors varied, as the outcome of foreign (non-Arab) investors’ trading recorded about 19 million dirhams, net buying, while Gulf investors’ trading showed 13 million dirhams net selling, and as for investors Arabs (non-Gulf) recorded about 5 million dirhams of net buying. Trading in the Abu Dhabi market focused on the shares of the International Holding Company with a value of 207 million dirhams, followed by Q Holding with a value of 116 million dirhams, Alpha Abu Dhabi with a value of 104 million dirhams, then Multiple Play with a value of 80 million dirhams. Dubai Market In the Dubai Financial Market, 311 million shares were traded, with a total value of 606 million dirhams, which were traded through 11 thousand deals. The outcome of the trading was an increase in the prices of 13 companies, compared to a decline in the prices of 21 companies, and the stability of the prices of 3 companies without change compared to their closing prices on the day The day before yesterday. As a result of the total changes in the prices of the listed stocks, the general index of the market also closed in the “red” region at the level of 4046 points, declining slightly by 5.5 points, equivalent to 0.13%, compared to its closing level the day before yesterday. The data shows that the total proceeds of foreign investors’ trading recorded 36 million dirhams, net sale. Trading focused on the shares of Ajman Bank, which attracted about 263 million dirhams during yesterday’s trading session, driven by the large volume of trading on new shares to increase the capital that were listed in the market yesterday. Emaar Properties also attracted about 64 million dirhams, as well as Emirates NBD Bank with a value of 47 million dirhams, then the Dubai Financial Market Company with a turnover of 25 million dirhams.