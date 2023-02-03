The Federal Statistics Agency said in seasonally adjusted figures that Germany exported goods worth 1.56 trillion euros (equivalent to 1.7 trillion dollars), up 14 percent from the previous year.

But imports rose by more than 24 percent to 1.48 trillion euros, resulting in a trade surplus of 76 billion euros.

The agency said it was the “smallest surplus” since 2000 and had fallen by more than half compared to last year’s figure of 173.3 billion euros.

The import bill also rose sharply “because of the sharp rise in energy prices” in the aftermath of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the data.

It added that this is the fifth year in a row that the trade surplus in Europe’s largest economy has shrunk.

The United States remained the top destination for “goods made in Germany,” while China was once again the largest source of imports.

The shrinking surplus in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, comes at a time of growing concern about the competitiveness of European companies in the face of US plans.

She urged the German government to pursue trade agreements at the EU level with “important partners” such as Latin American countries, India or Indonesia to diversify trade relations.

“The aim should be to push forward the internationalization of the German economy,” she said.