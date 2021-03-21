Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the authority will expand the scope of its Ramadan programs and initiatives this year to limit the health, economic and social repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. About one million and 771 thousand and 312 people benefit from these programs and initiatives, including one million and 200 thousand people within the state and 571 thousand and 312 people in dozens of countries around the world.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, confirmed during the remote press conference yesterday that the organization’s Ramadan programs are more comprehensive, wider and larger, thanks to the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, referring to The directives of His Highness in this regard came in line with the size of the health, economic and social challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al-Falahi added: “His Highness always directs to activate the plans and mechanisms that enhance the participation of philanthropists and donors in the humanitarian organization’s programs, projects and seasonal campaigns, and to provide them with the opportunity to support the initiatives adopted by the organization in the humanitarian arena locally and abroad, and he said:“ This is evident from the size of the Ramadan campaign that was launched. Its activities today are aimed at supporting donors and charitable people who support us in all circumstances and circumstances, to enhance our programs, especially on the local arena. ”

Al-Falahi pointed out that the activities of the Ramadan campaign that this year coincide with the current health conditions aim to strengthen the bridges of communication with the society of the generous state, and to increase the areas of partnership with all its sectors, to support the efforts of our National Authority within the country, and to achieve its aspirations to expand the umbrella of the beneficiaries of its Ramadan programs. Especially in light of the current conditions, and the humanitarian, economic and social challenges that have created them.

The Secretary General of the Red Crescent expressed the Authority’s thanks and appreciation to the sponsors of the campaign this year, namely: the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and the Emirates Telecommunications Company.

During the press conference, the authority announced the launch of the activities of the holy month of Ramadan, under the slogan “Be the Change” to provide support and assistance to the groups and segments targeted by the authority inside and outside the country, in the presence of the campaign sponsors.

Salem Rayyes Al Ameri

Expansion and commitment

Salem Al Rayes Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary General for Local Affairs, reviewed at the press conference the programs of the Ramadan Authority within the country, indicating that they are consistent with the measures taken by the state to limit the spread of the Corona virus, in order to avoid gatherings and to strengthen the physical distancing program that the state is currently implementing, as the establishment of tents has been replaced. Ramadan by distributing meals to break the fast through 112 sites nationwide, in addition to distributing food parcels to beneficiaries and delivering them to them in their residential areas, where 600 thousand workers in their residential areas benefit from them, 81 thousand and 600 needy families and the elderly, and 140 thousand cadres Working in the first line of defense to address the Corona pandemic, along with thousands of families affected by the pandemic, and communities residing on the state’s soil, in addition to 150,000 people benefiting from the fasting-breaking meals that will be distributed in 26 locations in Abu Dhabi, 20 sites in the Al Dhafra region, and 19 in Al Ain, and 47 locations in the Northern Emirates, along with 14,666 are benefiting from the Eid clothing distribution program. On the programs of the Ramadan Commission outside the country, Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, pointed out that 406,625 people in dozens of countries benefit from the Iftar program for the fasting person, 146,602 individuals from Zakat al-Fitr, and 18 thousand and 85 people from Kiswa Eid.

He said: The Ramadan programs this year are more comprehensive and generous outside the country due to the exceptional health and economic conditions that the world is going through. Therefore, allocations for programs have been increased in the countries most affected by the pandemic and hosting refugees and displaced people on their lands.

Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi

Spirit of human solidarity

Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General for Marketing and Resource Development at the Red Crescent also spoke at the press conference about the measures taken to enhance the activities of the Ramadan campaign, and to attract the support of charitable, donors and donors for Ramadan programs, noting that the authority has completed its arrangements to receive donations for the campaign through 170 sites. At the state level, in addition to donating through the authority centers and website, smart phone application, bank deposits, text messages, toll-free phone number, cash donation boxes and electronic devices.

He said: “As we prepare to receive the best months, we aim to strengthen the spirit of human solidarity, by providing the opportunity to participate in our programs spread within the country and in dozens of countries around the world, where about 1.7 million people inside and outside the country benefit from Ramadan programs, which include breakfast. The fasting person, the Ramadan merry, Zakat Al-Fitr, and Eid clothing.

In addition, Ahmed Salem Al Rashdi, Regional Head of Real Estate Finance at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said: “We are pleased and honored at the bank to renew our cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Corporation during the blessed month of Ramadan as an Emirati institution, which comes from our keenness to achieve our lofty goals and enhance our roles in the field of Humanitarian work, and consolidating the concepts of goodness and giving.

He added: “Participating in the renewal of sponsorship and support for the Emirates Red Crescent’s initiatives during the month of Ramadan for this year is an excellent opportunity for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to play an effective role in supporting the process of giving in the country, in line with the directives of our wise government to establish concepts of benevolence, in addition to contributing to spreading the spirit of Cooperation, love, social solidarity and family bonding among members of society. On this occasion, we congratulate our beloved country, leadership and people.

Al-Rashidi emphasized that the bank’s support comes from its great belief in social responsibility and the important role it plays in the development of society at various levels. “We always strive to sponsor many social responsibility programs, such as social and religious charitable campaigns throughout the year to enhance our communication with our community, and we are At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, we invite all institutions and even individuals to go ahead in adopting this tender process and contribute to supporting similar charitable campaigns. ”

Distribution of food parcels to beneficiaries and their delivery (Al-Ittihad)

ADNOC contribution

Shaima Al Zarouni, Social Responsibility Advisor at the ADNOC Group Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility Unit said: “ADNOC is keen on humanitarian and community initiatives that achieve positive impacts on society and the environment at all levels, and we will continue the march in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed, through our responsible social and corporate initiatives. And we will continue to give for the sake of society and its prosperity, and she added: We at ADNOC are proud to participate in this campaign out of our keenness to spread the culture of social responsibility, within our work teams and our belief in giving back to the community, by donating our time and working together to achieve our goals and our social and institutional initiatives.

Shaima Al-Zarouni added: Our goal is to focus on the role of ADNOC in community and humanitarian initiatives, and to spread the culture of volunteering, and in 2019 as part of our partnership with the Red Crescent Authority, fasting boxes were distributed to 100 distribution stations, and 600 volunteers from the company’s employees participated in them and in 2020, in cooperation with The Red Crescent, despite the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, has distributed 80,000 boxes while adhering to the precautionary measures, and 17,000 fasting breakfasts, and we are continuing to provide aid and contributions.