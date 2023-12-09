The Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for COP28, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the COP Presidency and its partners presented a series of new and ambitious nature-related initiatives during the World Climate Action Summit, with an initial amount of $1.7 billion allocated to achieve climate and diversity goals. biological at one time.

“Today, we are turning our attention to nature and mobilizing action on the part of governments and non-state actors to protect and restore ecosystems from hills to coral reefs,” he said during a press conference held yesterday, in the Blue Zone.

He added that the UAE is proud of its heritage in nature-based climate action, across our desert, mountain, coastal and marine ecosystems, noting that the 28th Conference of the Parties recognizes that the climate challenge and the nature challenge are closely linked.

Al Suwaidi continued: “All over the world, nature is being lost at an unprecedented rate, which poses a direct threat to human societies, increases greenhouse gas emissions, and limits the ability to adapt to the climate.”

He pointed to the announcement by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) of a two-year partnership to mobilize new resources and “political” support for nature on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém. .

Al Suwaidi expressed his “aspiration to make historic commitments and alliances on integrating our nature and climate goals, as well as taking further action for forests, mangroves, natural sites and the rapid expansion of nature’s hybrid capital.”

He said that mangrove trees have a special place for the Emirates, as they protect their coastal lands from erosion and serve as important habitats for fish and migratory birds, and they also absorb carbon, which is a nature-based solution to sequester carbon on a large scale as well.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that last year, the UAE announced cooperation with Indonesia, within the Mangrove Alliance, which seeks to expand, accelerate and restore the process of preserving mangrove ecosystems for the benefit of communities around the world.

Mangrove trees

The Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for the COP28 Conference, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, said that COP28 hosted a ministerial meeting on mangroves, where the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, held a meeting with the countries hosting mangroves, to evaluate and update progress. Global effort to achieve mangrove restoration and protection of 15 million hectares by 2030.