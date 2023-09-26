Dubai (Etihad)

Real estate transactions at the Dubai Land Department amounted to more than 1.7 billion dirhams. Yesterday, the department witnessed the registration of 330 sales worth 947.37 million dirhams, including 59 sales of land worth 419.97 million dirhams and 271 sales of apartments and villas worth 527.4 million dirhams.

The most important land sales amounted to 50 million dirhams in the first commercial center area, followed by a sale amounting to 40.3 million dirhams in the Al Barsha South Fourth area, followed by a sale amounting to 38.5 million dirhams in the Island 2 area. Al Habiyah 5 topped the regions in terms of the number of sales, as It recorded 19 sales worth 63.7 million dirhams, followed by Hind City 4, recording 11 sales worth 19.59 million dirhams, and a third in Saih Shuaib 1, recording 5 sales worth 11.5 million dirhams.

As for the most important sales of apartments and villas, the most important sale was a sale worth 24 million dirhams in the Dubai Marina area, followed by a sale worth 14.75 million dirhams in the third Umm Suqeim area, and finally a sale worth 11.5 million dirhams in the first Jebel Ali Industrial Zone.