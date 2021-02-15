Sharjah (WAM)

During the past year, the Sharjah Public Works Department completed many service, urban, general maintenance and design projects, as 90 construction projects were initially delivered, 60 projects were finally delivered, 72 service projects for wiring and supply, 65 projects for furnishing and interior design, and 68 projects. Concerning maintenance, and 60 internally designed projects and the consultant department, with a total value of 1.7 billion dirhams.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, head of the department, said: The construction works continued to be implemented and completed despite the challenges of / Covid-19 / .. indicating that among the most prominent completed projects are projects that serve the academic, educational and cultural sectors, including the Holy Quran Complex. The Literary Café in Al-Hirah, the third phase of the Al-Qasimia University student housing project, the Khorfakkan Literary Council, the Kalba Literary Council, and two buildings for the staff of the City of Kalba and Wadi Al-Hilu libraries.

He explained that the department has completed the construction and construction of many mosques in the emirate during the past year, including the Mosque of the Martyr Sultan Muhammad bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, the Mosque of Bin Shamlan in the Al-Bustan region, and a residence for the imam and another for the muezzin in the Al-Munajat Mosque with Al-Qarayen 4, in addition to replacing all air conditioning units and the Al-Raq Mosque.

He added that the department supervised several infrastructure and service projects, including the development of the Fifth Industrial Station, the completion of a floating dock for fishermen’s boats in Al-Khan with a capacity of 80 boats, the completion of comprehensive earth settlement works for Al-Suyoh areas 10, 12 and 13, and the implementation of a water fountain in the Saih Al-Muhab Square in the city Dhaid, Sharjah, and the completion of the new road leading to the Flagstaff in the city of Khorfakkan and others.

He pointed out that the department has established a group of markets during the past year and handed them over to their supervisors in each region, including the vegetable, fruit and fish markets in the Hamriyah area in Sharjah, the Friday market, livestock and fish in Al-Batah, and a fodder market in the Madam area, and the implementation of a commercial project project in Dibba Al-Hisn, and the Al-Maleh stores market. At Al Hosn Island.

Gardens

He stressed that the construction works in the gardens are continuing. The construction work took place in Al Noaf Gardens 3 and 4, Al Qarain 2, 3, 4 and 5 and the Garden of the Islamic World. And the completion of the department is the completion of the works of the Wadi Al-Hilu nursery, which extends over an area of ​​8 thousand square meters.

Settlement of 3692 plots of land

He explained that the department settled during the past year 3692 plots of land that spanned different areas, including an area of ​​8,000,871 square meters, and the amount of filling in it was 5,000,806 square meters and the amount of plots 6,645,891 cubic meters, and the work of the first phase of earth settlement for the area was completed. Al-Saff, earth leveling work for 138 plots of land in the Qadisiyah area, and the settlement of 930 plots of land in Al-Harai Industrial City, Khorfakkan.

Al-Suwaidi emphasized that the department was able to convert all its services into 100 percent electronic and standardize contracting contracts. The department’s website has reached 32,000, and 5,000 transactions have been completed through the website and smart application.